Our team of Post-Gazette insiders has scouted the entire prospect pool, and they have put together the ultimate list, position by position, of the top Steelers-specific fits for April’s NFL draft. Build your own 2025 Steelers draft class with our brand new big board and draft-builder tool, and share your picks with other fans below.
Note: This list will be updated throughout the offseason.
First published: March 24, 2025
Ray Fittipaldo
Brian Batko
Christopher Carter
Ryan Winn
Chris Dell
Cameron Hoover
Adam Bittner
Laura Malt Schneiderman
