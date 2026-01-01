Our team of Post-Gazette insiders has scouted the entire prospect pool, and they have put together the ultimate list, position by position, of the top Steelers-specific fits for April’s NFL Draft. Build your own 2026 Steelers early-round draft class with our big board draft-builder tool, and share your picks with other fans below.
Draft rounds 1-4 are available to select.
Players projected for rounds 5-7 are eligible to be drafted in Round 4 of our big board.
Ray Fittipaldo
Brian Batko
Christopher Carter
Ryan Winn
Adam Bittner
