“Big Hair and Plastic Grass: A Funky Ride Through Baseball and America In The Swinging 70s” by Dan Epstein (Nonfiction, St. Martin’s Griffin, $18.99)

There are few things as inseparable as summer and baseball. So why not indulge in the sport’s raucous history during your trip to the beach? Dan Epstein’s book not only highlights baseball’s incredible decade of the 1970s — its stars, super-teams and milestones — but also lifts the lid on the craziness that was transpiring in the dugouts. The hilarious stories of players swapping wives and taking whatever drugs they could before games (remember when Pirates star Doc Ellis threw a no-hitter on LSD?), not to mention the funky uniforms, the era of protest and the bicentennial years: It’s all here. And what a way to relive those two glorious Bucco championships!

— Edward Banchs