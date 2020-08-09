Past Times

For many Pittsburghers, summer means fun in the sun or under the stars. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept people indoors and separated from friends and family. We decided to look back through Post-Gazette archival photos to remind ourselves of what summer used to look like and hopefully, will again.
August 9, 2020
1952
Boys swim in the Mt. Washington pool. (Post-Gazette archives)
Community pools
Boys swim in the Mt. Washington pool. (Post-Gazette archives)
July 2, 1961
Families and friends splash in North Park pool. (John Alexandrowicz/Post-Gazette)
Families and friends splash in North Park pool. (John Alexandrowicz/Post-Gazette)
1981
Swimmers crowd into a pool on July 8, 1981. (Bill Nevis/Post-Gazette)
Swimmers crowd into a pool on July 8, 1981. (Bill Nevis/Post-Gazette)
Fireworks explode over Three Rivers Stadium. (Dale Gleason/The Pittsburgh Press)
Civic fireworks
Fireworks explode over Three Rivers Stadium. (Dale Gleason/The Pittsburgh Press)
July 4, 2017
Fireworks shoot out over the point. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
Fireworks shoot out over the point. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
2008
People gather on the North Side at the Allegheny River waiting for the fireworks display to begin for the July 4th celebration. (Post-Gazette archives)
People gather on the North Side at the Allegheny River waiting for the fireworks display to begin for the July 4th celebration. (Post-Gazette archives)
1964
From left, Donald "Butch" Schontz, 9, North Side, Anne Glick, 8, Squirrel Hill, and Nadine Rappaport, 6, Squirrel Hill, watch the fireworks near the point. (Post-Gazette archives)
From left, Donald "Butch" Schontz, 9, North Side, Anne Glick, 8, Squirrel Hill, and Nadine Rappaport, 6, Squirrel Hill, watch the fireworks near the point. (Post-Gazette archives)
Outdoor gatherings
July 17, 1966
More than 35,000 people jam into Forbes Field for a Sunday double-header against the San Francisco Giants. (Post-Gazette archives)
More than 35,000 people jam into Forbes Field for a Sunday double-header against the San Francisco Giants. (Post-Gazette archives)
2012
Kennywood amusement park adds the Black Widow, shown here, replacing the Pitt Fall. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)
Kennywood amusement park adds the Black Widow, shown here, replacing the Pitt Fall. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)
2009
A crowd applauds a performance at a Bach, Beethoven & Brunch concert in Mellon Park. (Bob Donaldson/Post-Gazette)
A crowd applauds a performance at a Bach, Beethoven & Brunch concert in Mellon Park. (Bob Donaldson/Post-Gazette)
2012
People line up for free ice cream from the window of a Jimeeze Ice Cream truck in Braddock, June 20, 2012. (Larry Roberts/Post-Gazette )
People line up for free ice cream from the window of a Jimeeze Ice Cream truck in Braddock, June 20, 2012. (Larry Roberts/Post-Gazette )
Milestones
2007
Nicole Brewer of Philadelphia joins other members of her class at Pitt's commencement. (John Heller/Post-Gazette)
Nicole Brewer of Philadelphia joins other members of her class at Pitt's commencement. (John Heller/Post-Gazette)
1997
Glitter Dot the Clown (Elaine Scalf of Delmont) and her husband, Dapper (Daniel Scalf), work at Jordan Kist's fifth birthday party in Ross. (Caitlin Cleary/Post-Gazette)
Glitter Dot the Clown (Elaine Scalf of Delmont) and her husband, Dapper (Daniel Scalf), work at Jordan Kist's fifth birthday party in Ross. (Caitlin Cleary/Post-Gazette)
2001
Members of Duquesne High School's graduating class Angel McGinnis, center, and Shari McLemore, left, raise their caps after receiving their diplomas during the school's 105th commencement ceremony. (Martha Rial/Post-Gazette)
Members of Duquesne High School's graduating class Angel McGinnis, center, and Shari McLemore, left, raise their caps after receiving their diplomas during the school's 105th commencement ceremony. (Martha Rial/Post-Gazette)
1989
Upper St. Clair High School students wait before marching into the football stadium for their 1989 commencement. (Joyce Mendelsohn/Post-Gazette)
Upper St. Clair High School students wait before marching into the football stadium for their commencement. (Joyce Mendelsohn/Post-Gazette)