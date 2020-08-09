Past Times
For many Pittsburghers, summer means fun in the sun or under the stars. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept people indoors and separated from friends and family. We decided to look back through Post-Gazette archival photos to remind ourselves of what summer used to look like and hopefully, will again.
August 9, 2020
 

1952

Boys swim in the Mt. Washington pool. (Post-Gazette archives)
Community pools
July 2, 1961

Families and friends splash in North Park pool. (John Alexandrowicz/Post-Gazette)
1981

Swimmers crowd into a pool on July 8, 1981. (Bill Nevis/Post-Gazette)
Circa 1962

Children wave in the Ammon Center swimming pool. (© Carnegie Museum of Art, Charles "Teenie" Harris archive)
Civic fireworks

1980

Fireworks explode over Three Rivers Stadium. (Dale Gleason/The Pittsburgh Press)
1980: Fireworks explode over Three Rivers Stadium. (Dale Gleason/The Pittsburgh Press)
July 4, 2017

Fireworks shoot out over the point. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
2008

People gather on the North Side at the Allegheny River waiting for the fireworks display to begin for the July 4th celebration. (Post-Gazette archives)
1964

From left, Donald "Butch" Schontz, 9, North Side, Anne Glick, 8, Squirrel Hill, and Nadine Rappaport, 6, Squirrel Hill, watch the fireworks near the point. (Post-Gazette archives)
Outdoor gatherings

July 17, 1966

More than 35,000 people jam into Forbes Field for a Sunday double-header against the San Francisco Giants. (Post-Gazette archives)
2012

Kennywood amusement park adds the Black Widow, shown here, replacing the Pitt Fall. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)
2009

A crowd applauds a performance at a Bach, Beethoven & Brunch concert in Mellon Park. (Bob Donaldson/Post-Gazette)
2012

People line up for free ice cream from the window of a Jimeeze Ice Cream truck in Braddock, June 20, 2012. (Larry Roberts/Post-Gazette )
2007

Nicole Brewer of Philadelphia joins other members of her class at Pitt's commencement. (John Heller/Post-Gazette)
2007: Nicole Brewer of Philadelphia joins other members of her class at Pitt's commencement. (John Heller/Post-Gazette)
1997

Glitter Dot the Clown (Elaine Scalf of Delmont) and her husband, Dapper (Daniel Scalf), work at Jordan Kist's fifth birthday party in Ross. (Caitlin Cleary/Post-Gazette)
2001

Members of Duquesne High School's graduating class Angel McGinnis, center, and Shari McLemore, left, raise their caps after receiving their diplomas during the school's 105th commencement ceremony. (Martha Rial/Post-Gazette)
1989

Upper St. Clair High School students wait before marching into the football stadium for their 1989 commencement. (Joyce Mendelsohn/Post-Gazette)
1989: Upper St. Clair High School students wait before marching into the football stadium for their commencement. (Joyce Mendelsohn/Post-Gazette)

