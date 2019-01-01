In the first-ever episode of The North Shore Drive, we dive into Steelers training camp talk with Brian Batko and Ray Fittipaldo. They discuss camp memories (5:25) and off-the-radar guys to keep an eye on (10:00).
Then, Matt Vensel and Mike DeFabo join us to recap the Penguins' summer so far (33:10), predict who could get traded next (44:20), and guess what the lines will look like in the fall (50:30).
