"There Are Black People in the Future: Creative Expression Contest"

Students grades 6 to 12 at Carnegie Libraries of Pittsburgh East Liberty and Homewood branches respond to the text using their medium of choice, which were judged by peers

Artist: Brett Wormsley

Brett Wormsley, right, speaks about his experience in graphic design while helping teach a workshop for teenagers at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh in the Hill District. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)

Brett Wormsley may have an unusually close connection to one of the figures behind the “There Are Black People in the Future” artist grants, but the path that led him to becoming one of the project’s 11 awardees was far from direct.

Wormsley, 44, is the brother of Alisha Wormsley, whose written statement on an East Liberty billboard in spring 2018 set the project in motion. For his project, a creative expression contest, Brett Wormsley asked middle and high school students in East Liberty and Homewood to respond creatively to that original statement, vying for a $200 prize.

That close connection might obscure just how different Wormsley’s work is from his sister’s.

“Even though we were raised together, we were in two totally different worlds growing up,” he said. “I hung out with people in Homewood. I was a bit of a criminal. She went to [private] Winchester Thurston; I went to public school.”

While his sister’s art tends to be collage-based, his work is mostly influenced by graffiti, a medium he worked in for years after moving to California from Pittsburgh in the early 1990s. He recalls venturing into San Francisco’s train tunnels to paint, mesmerized by the artwork inside.

“It was like a museum of all these different writers and artists,” he said. “It’s a beautiful culture to me.”

But Wormsley missed his home city and returned to Pittsburgh more than a decade ago. A longtime filmmaker, he ran the youth outreach programs at Steeltown Entertainment and now works as a teen labs mentor at several Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh branches.

Wormsley celebrated his sister’s statement when it appeared on the billboard in March 2018, and he was outraged when the building’s landlord removed it one month later.

“I was probably more upset about the billboard coming down than my sister was,” he said. “I was like, ‘Let’s march. We need to do something.’”

To him, the statement is uncontroversial, an affirmation of survival for the city’s marginalized communities.

“There’s so many forces going against African American neighborhoods. But we’ve continued this far,” he said.

(Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)

Still, he hesitated to apply for an artist grant, worried that his sister’s role could create an appearance of favoritism. But Pittsburgh is a small city, with a smaller artistic community, and the two siblings have encountered this problem before. As she’s done in similar situations, Alisha Wormsley recused herself from her brother’s submission, which impressed the other judges.

“There’s so many talented kids here in Pittsburgh,” he said. “And a lot of them just need a voice.”

Nick Garber, a Post-Gazette summer intern, is a graduate of Middlebury College.