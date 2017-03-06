Support for "Three Rivers, Two Mysteries" comes from W.K. Lieberman Company, LLC.



THREE RIVERS, TWO MYSTERIES

A Podcast by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Chapter 2 -- “The Best Laugh”



FUOCO: It was 2003 and Paul Kochu was a fifth-grade student in Mrs. Bean’s class in a school in southeastern Pennsylvania. He was voted as having the best laugh among his classmates.



Paul received a certificate attesting to what everyone already knew -- he was a happy, cheerful, kind child...a good friend, a good student, a good kid.



Paul’s parents saved the Best Laugh certificate along with other mementos of his life.



Sadly and unexpectedly, that life ended at only age 22. Paul, who had just become an ICU nurse in Pittsburgh, mysteriously disappeared one cold winter night in December 2014. His body was recovered in March 2015 in the Ohio River in Wheeling, W.Va. He had drowned.



Authorities surmise that for some unknown reason he went into the 38-degree waters of the Monongahela River not far from his apartment.



Then, authorities believe, his body floated into the Ohio, and traveled some 85 miles downriver until it was recovered. More than three months had passed.



For the funeral home visitation, Paul’s family laminated that Best Laugh certificate from fifth grade and placed it with his casket along with photos.



At the funeral service, his teacher, Mrs. Bean, joined 300 others to mourn the mysterious end of a well lived life...and the silencing of the best laugh.



NEWS REPORTS:

Jack and Ellen Kochu walking on Carson Street, retracing the steps their son Paul took Monday night before he vanished.



Paul was last seen early Tuesday in his South Side apartment. His roommates say they left to get something to eat around 2 a.m. and when they came home, Paul was gone.



It was hard searching today, and I really wanted to give up cause it’s been getting very hard. But I just thought of my brother, and I know if he and I were reversed, that Paul would go and go and go.



Sadly, the Kochus have recently had to endure the passing of their youngest child Paul. The O and J Roberts Community shares in their sadness and grieves with them. Paul, along with his brother George before, was a member of O and J’s varsity baseball team.



FUOCO: This is “Three Rivers, Two Mysteries,” a podcast by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. I’m Michael A. Fuoco, an enterprise reporter at the Post-Gazette.



In this five-chapter podcast, we are examining the strange circumstances of Paul’s case.



And we’re doing the same with Dakota James, another Pittsburgh transplant whose life, disappearance and drowning two years later are eerily similar to Paul’s.



Also, we’ll explore the two-decade-old phenomenon of young white males from the Northeast to the Midwest disappearing and drowning. They had been drinking with friends...just like Paul and Dakota. One theory claims a serial killer -- or killers -- is to blame.



In this chapter, we look at the effect of Paul’s life and his death.



Ask anyone about Paul, and they’ll talk about his smile, his laugh, his caring demeanor. Steve Piskai, a friend and baseball teammate from middle and high school, is among them:



He was definitely a friendly person, had a great smile. Definitely someone you could trust, he would be there for you. He would do anything you would like. He basically was just a good friend to laugh with, usually down to hang out with you. I think he got a lot of pleasure from just being around other people and doing what made them happy.



Definitely a good teammate on baseball field, a very good athlete, a good leader to younger players and when I look back at other leaders it wasn’t necessary like some scary presence, like you know if you screw up you thought this leader would come down on you. It was more like he was a good friend …and you kinda wanted to work hard to impress him and gain his admiration since he was such a hard worker.



FUOCO: Paul Raymond Kochu was born on May 29, 1992. A “textbook birth,” his mother, Ellen, says during an interview in the family’s comfortable home near Pottstown, Pa. And, she lovingly recalls, Paul was “one of the happiest, most pleasant babies.”



“Happy and ornery,” his father, Jack, adds with a laugh. He reaches over to a table to his left and grabs a photograph of Paul and George, Paul’s older brother by three years. Jack smiles at the image of his two boys covered in mud.



“When it would rain here, Paul would go belly first through the rain and mud,” he says, chuckling. He pauses. His face grows somber and he puts the photo back on the table with others of Paul, George and their oldest child, daughter Jess.



The living room is full of warmth and hope and pride. There are trophies and innumerable baseballs, too many photographs to count, awards and ribbons and other achievements.



Jack, a pharmacist, and Ellen, who worked as a township clerk until they were beset by tragedy, are warm and welcoming. But their grief is as unmistakable as it is understandable. They alternate between smiles and tears at their memories of Paul.



The couple raised their kids in this house in Bucktown, a rural village of 2,600 in South Coventry Township.



Paul was a good student and a good baseball player, a left fielder. And when he was 16, he began to think that he wanted to be a nurse.



His parents feel this stems from his compassion for his brother, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when Paul was 7. Also, Paul dated a girl in high school whose sister was very, very ill and Paul became close to her. And, Ellen added, Paul has three aunts -- her sisters -- who are nurses.



As with everyone who knew Paul, George struggles to reconcile the kind touch of his brother’s life with the cruel void of his death. I spoke with him by phone but the recording is not of high quality.



GEORGE KOCHU: Paul was a good kid. You would never have thought something like this would happen to him. He was always very selfless, always very concerned with others and how they were doing. It’s hard to describe how I knew him because I knew him . He was just special. I don’t know how to describe it. He was outstanding, he worked hard to get everything he got...I can’t put into words how our relationship was and how I feel about him.



FUOCO: It was a Monday night -- Dec. 15, 2014, to be precise -- and Paul and his roommates were ready for some Monday Night Football. The matchup was between two teams with losing records, New Orleans and Chicago, but that didn’t matter. They just wanted to have a few drinks, a few laughs, and watch some football in a bar on the South Side.



Once a steel mill town hard by the Monongahela River, the South Side has been transformed into an entertainment and residential mecca for young people. Numerous bars and trendy restaurants line the main drag. Paul and his three roommates lived right off of it.



All of them had recently graduated from the nursing program at Duquesne University. The Catholic school is located across the Mon, one of Pittsburgh’s three defining rivers.



Paul was excited because he was nearing the end of his 90-day probationary period as an ICU nurse at Allegheny General Hospital.



Adding to his upbeat mood were plans to soon travel across state to visit his family for the holidays. He would have to return to Pittsburgh to work on Christmas and New Year’s Day. But he didn’t mind -- he loved his work and he was just happy he could spend some time with his close-knit family.



Paul and two of his roommates walked the short distance from their apartment to The Library bar on East Carson Street, the South Side’s entertainment area. There they met two others. After some drinks, they all walked along East Carson a few blocks to Smokin’ Joe’s Saloon, a popular South Side fixture with flat screen TVs and 60 beers on tap.



After some time drinking at Smokin’ Joe’s, Paul told the group he was drunk and heading home. He left before the game ended with the Saints defeating the Bears, 31-15.



The roommates told police Paul texted them, saying he had cut his hand and needed their help. They went to the apartment.



Pittsburgh police Detective Jeff Abraham, the lead investigator in Paul’s case, picks up the story as told by the roommates:



Once they’re at the house, trying to give him aid, he became combative in his drunken state, he got into one of the roommates’ face. The roommate while sweeping up the glass kind of shouldered him. And Mr. Kochu fell over. Now it’s kind of unclear if he hit the wall or another object hit the wall. There was a dent in the wall that was captured by processing the scene. Mr. Kochu became upset, started to cry, they made up but then Mr. Kochu went back to his combative state again, which led the two roommates to leave the house and get something to eat in the North Hills.



FUOCO: That seems strange to Ellen:



ELLEN KOCHU: He never got angry at anything, or upset. Everything rolled off his back. He was a good boy.



FUOCO: Detective Abraham said the roommates are captured on surveillance video at the McDonald’s drive-through on McKnight Road in the North Hills about 2:20 a.m. Later, another camera near their apartment shows them returning shortly after 2:30 a.m. They told police they didn’t see Paul but thought he went to bed. Only the next day did they realize he was gone along with his wallet, cell phone and keys. His white Volvo was still parked on the street.



The three roommates either declined to be interviewed for this podcast or did not return repeated phone calls seeking their input.



After Paul wasn’t seen all day Tuesday, one of the roommates contacted Paul’s brother George and told him.



Ellen and Jack were mystified...and worried.



ELLEN KOCHU: I called 911 and was transferred to Pittsburgh police — I want to know where did my son go? Wednesday morning I spoke with Detective Abraham. He was very curt, very nasty. I have no respect for him at all. He said he just got the missing person report and he had a conference all day, so let’s just wait and see if it shows up at work on Thursday morning.



FUOCO: Detective Abraham said that in many missing person cases, adults feel a need to get away and voluntarily go missing without telling anyone. Those cases are usually resolved within days when the missing person returns or is located.



DETECTIVE ABRAHAM: That was one of the things we were optimistic, that hopefully he would just show up for work and he was just blowing some steam off.



FUOCO: But Ellen didn’t share that optimism because Paul had never done anything like that before.



ELLEN KOCHU: He never, never, never acted erratic. He didn’t like the cold, he hated the cold, didn’t like swimming. He came home crying when he was in grade school saying he got in the lowest swimming class. No. I was very worried because he never acted like that. I’ve spoken with teachers, close friends, his baseball teammates and he never acted erratic.



FUOCO: Jack and Ellen contacted their daughter Jess in Los Angeles. The phone call was frightening and surreal.



JESS KOCHU: I had gone with my friend at the time, I was actually at the DMV and about two hours prior, I had tried to call Paul because I missed him, and I had talked to him about a week prior and texted him a couple days before but … I called him and it went right to voicemail. And I was kind of alarmed because I think in all my experience with Paul his phone never went to voicemail because he was a true millennial. … but we were just getting finished up at the DMV and I got a text from my dad saying ‘Have you heard from Paul today?’ …. That’s when my phone rang and this would’ve been Tuesday and my dad said nobody had heard from him all day and that he was missing.



FUOCO: Your reaction?



JESS KOCHU: My mom told me, and she seemed very distressed and so I couldn’t really understand what she was saying, so I could a little bit lovingly agitated with her, so I ‘Mom, I can’t understand what you’re saying, can you put on Dad?’ and that’s when my dad got on and said he was missing. I was hoping she was so agitated and confused and that it was nothing to be alarmed about, and when my dad got on and confirmed that yes nobody had heard from him and he was missing, I was absolutely flabbergasted. I don't remember if my heart jumped into my throat as they say because I was still in a shock mode, but i remember being in disbelief.



FUOCO: And I’m guessing at that point, you’re hoping there’s a logical explanation?



JESS KOCHU: Precisely. And I spent the whole rest of the night thinking the same thing. Woke up the next morning crying and went to work and I remember saying to my boss at work ‘Oh, my God, my brother’s missing,’ and she was like ‘Oh my gosh I’m so sorry. How old is he?” and I said “He’s 22.” and she said “Oh it’s fine. He’ll be fine, he’ll come back. This is just what 22-year-olds do.” And I had a ticket to pay at the police department, and I asked … even though I was very distraught, I kept thinking everybody’s saying it will be OK, so I assume it will be OK.



FUOCO: But it wasn’t OK. Paul didn’t show up for work on Thursday. Jack and Ellen got in their car and headed for Pittsburgh, 4½ hours away. Jess got on a jet in Los Angeles. It was, she says, the worst plane ride of her life.



JESS KOCHU: So I get to Pittsburgh, and I finally make it through … it was so long, and there was nobody to talk to about what was going on, I was crying and just hoping I’d get off the plane and there’d be a message that all is well. … there was no message at all … I get to Pittsburgh and my dad picks me up and my dad's face just looked so broken and sad … and this is the worst part, and I can still hear my mom’s cries but we walked out to the car where my mom was waiting … I was showing people in the airport pictures of Paul on my phone, and I’m like, ‘Am I in a movie? What the hell is going on that I’m showing people in the airport pictures of my brother?’ And then I get out to the car and give my mom a hug. It’s dark at this point in Pittsburgh. We’re driving and my mom is just screaming and cry ‘Where is he? Where is he?’ I can still hear it today, and it’s the sound of true fear and … the grim reality of this could very well turn out to be very, very bad.



FUOCO: What followed over the next three months was a dizzying blur. Missing person fliers with Paul’s photo and information were handed out and posted on poles. There were increasingly frustrating meetings with Pittsburgh missing person detectives.



Police, but mostly family, friends and volunteers, searched land and water. Sometimes, tracking dogs were used. And even psychics were consulted.



There were candlelight vigils at Duquesne, Paul’s hospital and on the South Side.



The vigils and searches included not only those who knew Paul but even strangers moved by the family’s trauma. As they first searched for clues, the reality set in for Jess.



JESS KOCHU: That’s the weird thing because your heart pounds, I remember the first night my dad and I were there. We did like a little mini search. I remember going around and looking around the South Side and opening up the lids of dumpsters and you’re thinking to yourself ‘Why am I looking in here for your brother?’ I remember that first night thinking ‘Oh, God.’ I didn’t want to see him in there. Even times … you want to find something .. at that point it’s hard because unless you're trying to look in homeless shelters where people are living, you’re just randomly looking around the Pittsburgh city side and countryside, you’re not necessarily looking for someone who’s living and that’s the very disturbing part.



FUOCO: Two weeks after Paul went missing, a surveillance video from a private residence surfaced. The 42-second black-and-white video shows a man believed to be Paul. He’s walking past the South Side Giant Eagle supermarket about a block from his apartment on the same street.



His gait appears to be off, he’s hunched over and there is something white wrapped around his hand. He holds it with his other hand close to his body. His mother said the way he was walking looked like he had other injuries.



Retired FBI supervisory special agent Larry Likar -- an attorney, professor and chair of LaRoche College’s Department of Justice, Law and Security -- studied the video numerous times.



LARRY LIKAR: It’s obvious he was in trouble during that video. His gait, the way he was crouched over, the fact there obviously had been an altercation previously, and the idea what did that result in, could that have been a contributing factor to an accident, could weaken somebody to make them disoriented where they would actually fall into the water? That’s obviously a possibility.



Just looking at the video, he definitely was not doing well, he was in some type of physical distress. The idea he had been thrown into the plaster, there’s a very good chance, I believe, if he hit his head sufficiently hard, that could have caused really erratic behavior on his part to the point it would be possible, I think, for somebody in those circumstances to stumble right into the river or fall off an embankment. That can happen. I think the fact he was obviously, I can’t prove it, he seems to have been injured and I’m assuming the police really did look at that, and I would say even possibly to polygraphing the individuals with him prior to his leaving that apartment.



FUOCO: Detective Abraham said police did polygraph the roommates and the tests indicated they were being truthful. He said the roommates told police they believe it was either Paul’s elbow, shoulder or an object that caused the hole in the wall but not his head. And, he said, the autopsy did not show a traumatic brain injury.



Detective Abraham declined to speculate about what the video shows.



DETECTIVE ABRAHAM: I can’t theorize as to what’s going on with him. We have a video of him walking down the street. That’s it. We’re in a facts-based business and we capture him on video walking down the street. I don’t take anything else from that other than he’s holding his hand.



FUOCO: The time shown on the tape was 2:47 a.m. -- shortly after a different surveillance camera shows the roommates returning to the apartment.



Those timestamps lead Paul’s parents to believe he was home when the roommates returned. They feel something happened to him in the apartment shortly before he is seen on the tape and not earlier as the roommates told police.



But Detective Abraham said the roommates were consistent in their statements that the altercation occurred before they went to McDonald’s.



Walking west, Paul would have had a circuitous route to get to the Mon River. He would have had to head west for two blocks, north for about three more and then east for about four more blocks. That would have gotten him near a boat launch at South Side Riverfront Park.



To the west, the nearest bridge was 10 blocks away but there’s no straight shot to it either.



In the end, Paul body was found March 19, 2015, floating face down in the Ohio river near the north end of Wheeling Island in West Virginia. The body was completely naked but for a black watch with a rubber band on the left wrist. Initially, the body was identified only as John Doe No. 1127.



Coincidentally, the next day, a boat crew found the body of another missing Pittsburgher, Andre Gray, floating in the Ohio. His body was found near Steubenville, Ohio, about 25 miles upriver from where Paul’s body was discovered.



Andre, a 34-year-old hairdresser and well-known LGBT activist, had been missing for five months. Unlike in Paul’s case, there was evidence Andre had been murdered. He had been shot in the head in his apartment and his body was dumped in the river. Subsequently, his killer and an accomplice in disposing of the body were both convicted and are now serving prison sentences.



As for the Kochus, Ellen, learned that a body had been found near Wheeling from a report on a website that Jess set up for tips about Paul’s disappearance.



After calling Wheeling police and learning they hadn’t IDed the body, Ellen didn’t wait for Pittsburgh police to act. Instead, she contacted the family’s dental insurance company and asked them to send Paul’s dental records to the West Virginia Medical Examiner.



A week later, the family’s worst fears were realized. The body recovered from the river was positively identified as Paul.



The family hoped an autopsy would help solve the mystery of what had happened. Again, their hopes were dashed.



In his report, the medical examiner wrote that Paul “is presumed to have died from freshwater drowning.” However, he said that since the circumstances leading up to Paul being in the water were unknown, the manner of death was undetermined.



Instead of solving the mystery, the autopsy deepened it.



The report noted there was a small superficial cut -- about ⅜ of an inch -- on the palm of Paul’s right hand. That would correspond to the story that he cut his hand on a glass in the apartment.



But more significantly, the autopsy found three fractured ribs on Paul’s left-side and one of them was displaced. Additionally, Paul had a 1-inch wound on his scalp.



The medical examiner said that because Paul’s body had been in the water for three months, he couldn’t say whether those injuries happened while Paul was alive -- such as during the physical altercation in the apartment -- or after he drowned.



The medical examiner provided no explanation for the absence of all of Paul’s winter clothing.



Wheeling Police Sgt. Greg McKenzie told producer Ashley Murray in a telephone interview that it was possible Paul’s clothes were pulled off by the water.



SGT. MCKENZIE: We talked with Pittsburgh about it but it was almost three full months he had been in the water, the water was rapid. The ME told us it was not unreasonable for the way the water was flowing, and I believe he had to pass through 7 or 8 locks and dams. They said it was not unreasonable for the water to pull the clothing off the body. There were no signs of trauma to the body that would indicate anything like that at the first initial sighting.



MURRAY: OK so there was no investigation of foul play in West Virginia?



SGT. MCKENZIE: We didn’t believe there was. Had there been something...like I said we sent it to ME’s office, they were unable to determine the cause of death due to the body being in the water for three months, but every bit of information we had...we were in constant contact with Pittsburgh authorities, Detective Harris was the lead and he worked hand in hand with Pittsburgh authorities. Every bit of information we had we shared with them so we just went from there.



It is believed the body went into the water in Pittsburgh and it just ended up here. It don’t believe it went anywhere else other than going in the water in Pittsburgh and surfacing in Wheeling.



It’s extremely rare. This is the only time that it’s ever happened that I know of that a body is missing in the Pittsburgh area and makes it this far. Like I said, like 7 or 8 locks and dams this body had to go through, but water was high they opened the dams a couple of times, so obviously it’s possible.



FUOCO: But Cyril Wecht, the internationally acclaimed forensic pathologist, disputes that all of Paul’s winter clothing could have been pulled off in the water. Dr. Wecht is known worldwide for his involvement in the investigation of the John and Robert Kennedy assassinations and the Elvis Presley, O.J. Simpson, and JonBenet Ramsey cases, among others.



He is a Pittsburgh resident and a former Allegheny County coroner. Dr. Wecht is not involved in Paul’s case but has been retained by the family of Dakota James to review the findings in his autopsy.



I asked him about the absence of any clothing on Paul’s body.



WECHT: No, I cannot think of a way in which all the articles of clothing expected and probably known in that case by friends and family what he was wearing or would likely been wearing. No, I do not believe that all of the clothing would be detached from the body in three months.



FUOCO: Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Victor Joseph, who heads the major crimes unit, said detectives won’t theorize in Paul’s case, or any other case for that matter, about what might have occurred.



CMDR. JOSEPH: It’s been ruled undetermined, not homicide at this point, not a suicide at this point, not accidental at this point. Undetermined. So it’s a suspicious death that we investigated it that way from the beginning once the body was recovered and even prior to that. So, it’s there, it’s not closed. If other evidence is developed, if more information is found that leads one way or the other then that information will be presented as well. If there’s a determination that things should change, it would be up to that medical examiner.



FUOCO: Paul’s parents, Jack and Ellen, feel their son was murdered by an unknown person. They point to the strangeness of his disappearance and the absence of clothing, the broken ribs and lacerated scalp, which may have occurred in the apartment, would have made him vulnerable, his parents believe.



In no uncertain terms, they discount the possibility of an accident. For what reason, they ask, would Paul walk all of those blocks in the cold and dark to even get near the banks of the Mon?



His blood-alcohol content was .15 -- nearly double the legal limit for intoxication. But they note, and pathologists agree, that decomposition makes that number increase slightly, so it might have been a little lower when Paul died.



Whatever his level of intoxication, it doesn’t explain an accident, they feel and Paul’s friend Steve Piskai agreed:



PISKAI: I know things happen, especially when alcohol is involved. But I don’t see him as the kind of person drinking to excess where he could walk or fall in the river. I would never think he would be the kind to commit suicide.



FUOCO: The possibility of a suicide likewise is discounted by Jack and Ellen.



JACK KOCHU: He had a lot to do, he had a lot to look forward to. He just bought a bed, he was going to buy a car at the end of the month, he had a date with a girl a couple days later, he was planning on coming home for Christmas, worried about being able to afford Christmas presents for everybody — absolutely not!



FUOCO: And, Paul’s brother, George, likewise can’t wrap his head around Paul committing suicide.



GEORGE KOCHU: I’m just confused because there was never a definitive answer as to why what happened happened. If you had known Paul you’d never had thought he’d go out and do this to himself. He just got his job, his life was just starting. It’s hard to think he would have done this on his own without any sort of accident, maybe, foul play, maybe.



FUOCO: As for, Jess, well, she’s unsure what to think.



JESS KOCHU: The problem with Paul’s death is that any scenario that one makes up, and to me there’s only a certain many that even work, but none of them make sense. There’s none where you can really say, ‘Yes, I can see that happening.’ No. 1, I don’t accept that he would have wanted to put himself into the river because of some sort of suicidal pain. It was not there. And I’ve been saying all along even if it was, there’s better ways, and more comfortable ways to go about ending one’s life than ‘I’ll just jump in the freezing cold river.’ He would have never done that. … The accident angle makes no sense to me because I don’t know what business he would have had walking along the river, and from what I remember in Pittsburgh is there's a fence along the river where he lived…and the final angle is somebody killed him and put his body in the river but I’m like, ‘Who the heck would want to kill him? It makes no sense!’ He’s just a person walking around at night and that’s the weird part. He was out at night, which is something that he never did but to me it doesn’t make sense that anyone would see someone on the street would become homicidal because they say 85 percent of those who are killed know the person who killed them.



FUOCO: So, where does that leave Paul’s family? Grief-stricken, confused, and frustrated. There just are no answers to their questions. What happened to Paul -- and why?



JACK KOCHU: He wasn’t an irresponsible man. He was not a drug user or an alcoholic, he was not mean spirited. He would do anything for anybody. If he couldn’t, he’d feel very badly about it. He was a remarkable young man. (crying).



FUOCO: If you could find out what happened to Paul, would that provide some salve for you?



ELLEN KOCHU: Yes, it would definitely help.



FUOCO: Not knowing is worse than knowing, right?



JACK KOCHU: Especially with all contradicting statements and inaccurate statements. So to have some modicum of truth, to have something found out, yeah, he tripped and there wasn’t a guard rail, or somebody did knock him into a car and threw him in the river, whatever happened.



Because every day new scenario comes into my head about what could have happened and that’s a lot of damn days since he went missing.



ELLEN KOCHU: No one wants to hear that their child was hit by car, or died from an overdose. Or whatever. Just not knowing isn’t helping anything because just this ongoing mystery and really just feeling helpless and that they didn’t care really hurts.



*****

On the next episode of “THREE RIVERS, TWO MYSTERIES” we’ll look at the life of Dakota James...and the strange circumstances of his disappearance and death -- all so similar to Paul’s.



Next time on THREE RIVERS, TWO MYSTERIES



*****

Ashley Murray produced this podcast. Virginia Linn is the editor.



Rebecca Droke is the photographer/videographer. Artist Daniel Marsula designed the logo. Ben Howard and Sam Underwood are the web page designers.



This podcast was produced in the studios of the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park University in Downtown Pittsburgh.



For photos, videos and more of “Three Rivers, Two Mysteries,” visit the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette website at post-gazette.com/twomysteries. Listen to us on iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts.



Until next time, I’m Michael A. Fuoco.



