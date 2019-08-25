 top workplaces 2019

Rain, snow, sleet and hail — it's just the Pittsburgh commute

By Molly McCafferty / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Also, finding ways to pass the time in traffic gridlock helps too.

Equipment challenges

By Nick Garber / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Many companies order extra replacement parts for older equipment, but businesses should have a backup plan for new equipment, too.

What could go wrong? First days on the job don't always go as planned

By Amanda Parrish / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh employees share their first days on the job, and they don't always go as planned.

An interview with a cockatoo

By Gabrielle Blitz / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Resume in hand and sweating through your best suit, you trudge into an office — waiting for someone to ask you to describe who you are and why you’d be a good fit for their company.

If execs spend half their time in meetings, no wonder they dread the bad ones

By Serena Cho / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

It's important not to let the discussion go off track, leave the deliberation process unclear or talk over colleagues.

A work party sounds like fun, but let's be careful out there

By Jonah S. Berger / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Company get-togethers can offer entertaining chats and tasty food, but also awkward encounters, wardrobe miscues, and drunken mistakes.

Rob Cochran
President and CEO #1 Cochran

Donald Hillebrand
Founder, Don's Appliances

Jack Miller
President, Horizon Information Services

Event Night, Aug. 22, 2019
Senator John Heinz History Center, Strip District

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Awards at Rivers Casino on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 on the North Shore. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Lori Miller of Horizon Information Services accepts the Leadership Award (small-size business) at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Awards at Rivers Casino on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 on the North Shore. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Bill Southern, director of finance for the newspaper division of Block Communications Inc., left, presents the #1 Top Workplace Award for mid-size businesses to Michael Mascaro of Mascaro Construction at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Awards at Rivers Casino on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 on the North Shore. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Awards at Rivers Casino on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 on the North Shore. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Anthony Trapuzzano and Raquel Derek, of Franjo Construction Corp., at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Awards at Rivers Casino on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 on the North Shore. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Bill Southern, director of finance for the newspaper division of Block Communications Inc., left, presents the #1 Top Workplace Award for large-size businesses to Mark DeRubeis of Premier Medical Associates at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Awards at Rivers Casino on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 on the North Shore. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
From left, Conner Clyde, Mark Spiker, Ariel Brown, Nicole Caldwell and Corinne Paul of Comcast, at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Awards at Rivers Casino on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 on the North Shore. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
From left, Tim, Jill, Matt, Don and Terry Hillebrand, of DonÕs Appliances, at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Awards at Rivers Casino on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 on the North Shore. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Bill Southern, director of finance for the newspaper division of Block Communications Inc., left, presents the #1 Top Workplace Award for small-size businesses to David Hawkins of Mid-Atlantic Surgical Systems at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Awards at Rivers Casino on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 on the North Shore. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

How the Top Workplaces are determined

By Bob Helbig / Energage

This is the ninth year the Post-Gazette partnered with Philadelphia-based Energage to determine the Pittsburgh area’s Top Workplaces.

Methodology
Doug Claffey / CEO, Energage
How is technology changing your workplace culture?

By Doug Claffey / Energage

Will technology create intended positive results or sidetrack the organization’s mission?.

Engagement

