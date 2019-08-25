top workplaces 2019

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Awards at Rivers Casino on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 on the North Shore. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Lori Miller of Horizon Information Services accepts the Leadership Award (small-size business) at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Awards at Rivers Casino on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 on the North Shore. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Bill Southern, director of finance for the newspaper division of Block Communications Inc., left, presents the #1 Top Workplace Award for mid-size businesses to Michael Mascaro of Mascaro Construction at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Awards at Rivers Casino on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 on the North Shore. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Awards at Rivers Casino on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 on the North Shore. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Anthony Trapuzzano and Raquel Derek, of Franjo Construction Corp., at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Awards at Rivers Casino on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 on the North Shore. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Bill Southern, director of finance for the newspaper division of Block Communications Inc., left, presents the #1 Top Workplace Award for large-size businesses to Mark DeRubeis of Premier Medical Associates at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Awards at Rivers Casino on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 on the North Shore. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

From left, Conner Clyde, Mark Spiker, Ariel Brown, Nicole Caldwell and Corinne Paul of Comcast, at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Awards at Rivers Casino on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 on the North Shore. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

From left, Tim, Jill, Matt, Don and Terry Hillebrand, of DonÕs Appliances, at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Awards at Rivers Casino on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 on the North Shore. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)