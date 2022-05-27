People on opposite sides of the annexation issue view these upgrades much differently. For people in favor of annexation, the improvements are too little to stop the tide of decline. For those opposed, the upgrades represent what is possible and the Wilkinsburg Community Development Corp.’s promotion of annexation is seen as a betrayal.

Shortly before Pittsburgh City Council voted on annexation earlier this year, Wilkinsburg cut ties with the WCDC, saying the organization had “failed in its partnership” with the borough.

“They don’t have any ties” to cut, countered the WCDC’s Ms. Evans.

To her, the bottom line with Wilkinsburg’s problems is the bottom line. “There’s just not enough capacity to sustain an urban community on a stagnant budget,” she said. “Sources of revenue are flat. Expenses keep going up.” Although the borough has successfully sought public funding sources, “We can’t get private investment, and that’s because of the taxes,” she said.

Other residents echoed that sentiment. “Wilkinsburg I think would benefit from being annexed,” said Stan Washington, owner of Freeman Cut & Styles on Wood Street, who cited the borough’s high property taxes.

For Wilkinsburg homeowners, becoming part of Pittsburgh would mean lower taxes, even considering Pittsburgh’s higher income tax.

Yet many stakeholders harbor serious reservations.

In a borough in which 65% of residents are renters, they worry that what happened in the East Liberty neighborhood of Pittsburgh will happen to them.

East Liberty suffered from a 1968 urban renewal project that destroyed its commercial street patterns and hastened blight. Three public housing high-rises erected in the early 1960s dominated the neighborhood’s commercial district. Those buildings were razed in 2005 and 2009, while Home Depot, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target and Google moved in. Housing prices rose and hundreds of residents were forced to move elsewhere.

If annexation brings similar gentrification to Wilkinsburg, renters would have to seek low-rent options to the east — taking them away from the borough’s bus, highway and road access.

“Am I going to have to move?” renter Michelle Snowden said. “Where I am, it’s convenient, on the busway. To move, it’s going to be a very big inconvenience.”

“Where are people supposed to go?” Renée Haynes-Johnson, a local activist, said during a gathering with some council members, another local activist and the Post-Gazette.

Even the Wilkinsburg Community Development Corp.’s tax calculator shows that renters making the median household income of $37,649 per year would pay $752.98 more in income tax if Pittsburgh annexes Wilkinsburg, not counting any hikes in rent.

While they don’t deny the borough has problems with blight and taxes, supporters of Wilkinsburg independence argue that Pittsburgh is unlikely to offer solutions. Pittsburgh has a worse problem with vacant properties than Wilkinsburg, they said. The city has more than 27,000 vacant lots and more than 1,900 condemned properties.

And they are leery of the Wilkinsburg Community Development Corp., which they believe is too cozy with deep-pocketed bankers such as A. William “Bill” Schenck III, TriState Capital Bank vice chairman. TriState, which Mr. Schenck and two partners launched in 2007, serves businesses and wealthy individuals, providing commercial real estate loans and financing as well as other services. It was an early WCDC funder, and Mr. Schenck was the group’s former honorary chairman.

“They [developers] are looking at us because it’s location, location, location,” said Ms. Edwards.

For his part, Mr. Schenck said the development organization’s efforts were not for his benefit but for the borough’s. “If anything, displacement has occurred already, and we’re trying to stop it,” he said, noting that Wilkinsburg’s Black population decreased between 2010 and 2020. “They certainly didn’t leave because of some talk of annexation. They left because of the quality of life in Wilkinsburg.”

Ms. Edwards and other people who oppose annexation believe that becoming a 91st Pittsburgh neighborhood will bump its concerns to the bottom of the city’s list, and they don’t want to lose the borough’s snow removal and other services.

To the Wilkinsburg Community Development Corp., the time for acting is now, before economic trends get worse. “I don’t think anyone disagrees that we all love Wilkinsburg,” Ms. Evans said. But “some people don’t want to see things change. The [borough] properties are not rising in value. You’re not building wealth.”

The fight for Wilkinsburg’s continued independence isn’t over.

“It is wonderful to have autonomy in your own community,” said Linda A. Atkins, council president pro tempore. “That’s the power … to develop our community the way we want to develop.”