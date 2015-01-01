More than a century ago, local women scaled mountains of opposition to win the right to vote, crafting statewide political strategy, educating young leaders and campaigning in all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

One of Pittsburgh’s most progressive families was a socially prominent, politically active clan led by Julian Kennedy, an internationally renowned steel engineer, his wife, Jennie, their three sons and two daughters, Eliza Kennedy Smith and Lucy Kennedy Miller. Newspaper readers of that era knew the sisters as Mrs. R. Templeton Smith and Mrs. J.O. Miller.

“They had the money to bring people together and galvanize them for the cause. They even announce Eliza’s engagement at one of their suffrage events in their home,” said Anne P. Madarasz, chief historian and director of the curatorial division at the Sen. John Heinz History Center in the Strip District.

Suffrage — the right to vote in elections — belonged to white American men and, after the 15th Amendment was ratified in 1870, to Black men. But in the South, literacy tests, lynchings, poll taxes and segregation suppressed Black voters. In England, the press coined the word “suffragette” to mock women seeking the vote; the proper word is suffragist.

Early leaders in Pittsburgh women’s battle for the ballot included Rachel Foster Avery, who traveled with Susan B. Anthony, one of the best known suffrage leaders. Soprano Sara Beatrice Writt Dunston trained at two conservatories, and used her talents to raise money for the movement. Emma Bell Writt Richards hosted meetings of the Lucy Stone Suffrage League in her home and raised money for scholarships.

In North Carolina, suffragists argued that giving women the vote would preserve white supremacy. (North Carolina Digital Collections, State Archives of North Carolina and State Library of North Carolina) In Georgia, anti-suffragists argued that giving women the vote would endanger white supremacy. (National Archives)

In Pittsburgh’s East End, suffrage central was the Kennedy family’s large Squirrel Hill mansion, visited by nationally known movement leaders such as Carrie Chapman Catt and Anna Howard Shaw. The address was 5400 Forbes St., but the stone home stood on four acres on Darlington Road and overlooked Schenley Park. Today, the site holds seven homes built after World War II.

Women demanded the vote because they wanted to eliminate sweat-shop labor and obtain equal pay, better child care and protection from predatory sexual behavior, especially in the workplace. Those issues remain relevant today, Ms. Madarasz noted.

College-educated and outspoken, many of Pittsburgh’s suffragists epitomized the independent-thinking “new woman.” Mrs. Miller, a Vassar graduate, was a founder of the Allegheny County Equal Rights Association.

Organized in 1904, it included Mary Flinn Lawrence, a wealthy equestrian and philanthropist who learned about politics from her father, William Flinn, a general contractor and Pennsylvania state senator. The other two founders were Mary E. Bakewell, who trained to be an Episcopalian minister, and Hannah Patterson, a Wilson College graduate who studied finance at Columbia University and law at the University of Pennsylvania. Jennie Bradley Roessing provided political strategy and Edna Schoyer wrote pamphlets, kept the group’s finances and used her musical talents to entertain.

“It’s almost like they assembled this dream team of superheroes,” said Eliza Smith Brown, a Squirrel Hill resident and granddaughter of Eliza Kennedy Smith.

Pittsburgh women quickly rose to leadership in the movement. At a statewide suffrage convention in 1912, Mrs. Roessing was elected president, Miss Bakewell, vice president, Mrs. Miller, second vice president, and Miss Patterson, a committee chair. All were under the age of 31.

Besides challenging the Victorian mindset that women should stay at home, suffragists battled opposition from other women. Julia Morgan Harding, president of the Pittsburgh Association Opposed to Woman’s Suffrage, believed that if women voted, families would be divided. In a 1912 speech at the long-gone Fort Pitt Hotel, she said women who made public spectacles of themselves should be “spanked in the public streets.” She also claimed that women were more susceptible to bribery than men.

