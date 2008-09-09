Elite Tales
From No. 1 to Scottie Reynolds: Stories from Pitt's last great shot at the Final Four
From left, Pitt's DeJuan Blair, Levance Fields, Sam Young and Jermaine Dixon leave the court after losing, 78-76, to Villanova in the Elite Eight in Boston, Saturday, March 28, 2009. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
From left, Pitt's DeJuan Blair, Levance Fields, Sam Young and Jermaine Dixon leave the court after losing, 78-76, to Villanova in the Elite Eight in Boston, Saturday, March 28, 2009. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Elite Tales
From No. 1 to Scottie Reynolds: Stories from Pitt's last great shot at the Final Four
This week, four college basketball teams will trek to Minneapolis in search of the grandest, most-sought-after prize their sport has to offer. Merely being there, though, signifies that those squads have accomplished something hundreds aspire to, but only a select few do — reach a Final Four.
In no sport — not even in college football, with its nascent four-team playoff — is making a national semifinal revered and mythologized the way it is in college basketball. It’s a step in a journey that doubles as a destination. It’s an achievement by which programs are measured historically and specific teams are validated. Champions are remembered forever, but so too are the teams that were a win or two short.
The 2008-09 University of Pittsburgh men’s basketball team never made it to that point, coming a handful of seconds shy of doing something no Panthers squad had done in the post-World War II era. It’s one of only two Pitt teams since 1941 that has made it to the Elite Eight and it marks the last time the Panthers have made it out of the NCAA tournament’s opening weekend.
The team exists now as both a source of hope and a reminder of limitations, of how high the program can rise and how painfully short it can fall. For the overwhelming majority of its fan base, it stands as the best and most realistic chance Pitt had of reaching the pinnacle of its sport, the same pinnacle it hasn’t come close to approaching since.
DeJuan Blair celebrates alongside Ashton Gibbs, left, and Brad Wanamaker during the first half against Villanova in the Elite Eight in Boston on Saturday, March 28, 2009. (Elise Amendola/Associated Press)
The Panthers themselves were a force that season, tying a program record with 31 wins, reaching No. 1 in the national polls for the first time, gracing magazine covers, earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and thrusting Pitt into a stratosphere few, if any, would have ever imagined it entering. With three future NBA players and a number of others who had (or would go on to have) decorated college careers, it was a carefully crafted collection of talent that served as the culmination of the most successful run in program history, when a college team playing an oft-ignored sport in a pro-centric market became one of the best, most consistent powers in the nation.
Everything was in place for Pitt to do everything of which it dreamt. And though it ultimately didn’t, it remains a team that resonates with a city, a university and its fan base longing for the joy and aspirations it provided not so long ago.
“The talent that we had on that team, what we did and how we did it, I think that’s probably the best team in Pitt history,” said Gilbert Brown, a sophomore forward that season.
Ten years after it last suited up, these eight stories help tell the larger tale of that team.
*Multiple calls or messages to Levance Fields and Sam Young seeking an interview were not returned. Attempts to reach Tyrell Biggs and Nasir Robinson were unsuccessful.
Craig Meyer: cmeyer@post-gazette.com and Twitter @CraigMeyerPG
Advertisement
Advertisement
Credits
STORY
EDITING
DESIGN