A man’s heart stops and a woman’s measured voice comes over the hospital intercom:

“Code 68; ICU; room 3008.” There’s a pause, then again: “Code 68; ICU; room 3008.”

In room 3008 of WVU Medicine’s Uniontown Hospital intensive care unit, a doctor joins nurses in rushing to jolt the man’s chest with electrical shocks, start chest compressions and flood his blood vessels with strong medicines. It’s the eighth time in 12 hours that someone’s heart has stopped in the intensive care unit — five times for the man in room 3008.

It’s 7 a.m. and the start of shift in the red zone — a term for the expanding number of units at the Fayette County hospital where COVID-19 patients are segregated for treatment to contain the spread of the infection. At this point in mid-December, 1 in 3 people being tested at the hospital are coming up positive for the disease, up from 1 in 10 at the start of the outbreak in the spring.

A line of cars filled with people seeking tests snakes through the hospital parking lot to the emergency department, where swabs are taken in a tent. Sometimes the line backs up onto a hospital connecting road called Easy Street.

Every person in the 15-bed ICU is infected with the novel coronavirus. So are about half of the patients in the 145-bed hospital.

Hospital visitation has been suspended. The public elevator doesn’t stop anymore on the second floor, where another red zone has been set up for another 27 people with COVID-19.

A few days earlier, more rooms in the hospital’s shuttered fourth floor were opened to accommodate still more patients with the disease. Hospital staff say a sharp uptick in cases began in the past few weeks.

In just a day or two, the hospital was scheduled to give the first doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine to 1,200 staff members, offering what physician David Hess called a “glimmer of hope” after a nine-month siege by the biggest public health crisis in a century.

“We needed a glimmer of hope,” said Dr. Hess, who takes over as the hospital’s CEO next month. “Science is finally going to win.”

He worries about Uniontown Hospital doctors and nurses suffering a kind of post-traumatic stress syndrome — emotional problems that are best known in soldiers returning from war.

Science will be too late for the ICU patients on this day. Only one, maybe two, of the 15 will survive, a veteran respiratory therapist says, glancing around.

“You can just tell,” she says.

‘This is nonstop’