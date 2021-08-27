‘The biggest story of my life’

Art Carr, 67, of Dillsburg, and a retired WTAE satellite truck operator, also made a beeline for Somerset County shortly after 10:03 a.m., the official time that Flight 93 hit the ground. He was “probably going at least 100 miles per hour” and, like everyone else, only had a vague idea of where he was going. But once he got on the turnpike and saw police vehicles heading out in that direction, he followed them to the scene of the crash.

“When I pulled in, there was nothing there, absolutely nothing,” Mr. Carr said. “By 2 o’clock that afternoon, there was a small town. It was amazing to see what transpired.”

He and about 30 media trucks showed up that first day. He didn’t head for home until nine days later.

The land directly around the crash site became nearly impossible to gain access to once local and federal authorities showed up and began setting up a makeshift base of operation.

Ms. Koeppen stayed in Somerset County until Saturday, five days after the plane fell on Tuesday.

She and other WTAE reporters and crew members wound up staying at The Lodge at Indian Lake in Central City. Ms. Koeppen, Mr. Bell and Mr. Carr all recalled a now-legendary 1 a.m. shopping trip at the Walmart Supercenter in Somerset to stock up on food, clothes and other supplies.

Mr. Carr said they racked up a $3,000 bill purchasing everything from water to curling irons. Ms. Koeppen said it wasn’t easy finding clothes fit for television at a Walmart, but she made do with too-short jeans, khakis, sneakers that were the wrong size and “some solid sweater sets.”

Mr. Bell and Mr. Carr both remembered reporters having to relieve themselves in the cornfields before portable toilets eventually arrived on Sept. 12. News purveyors were aided by locals with kind hearts as well as both the Salvation Army and the Red Cross, who showed up on the second day with food for the famished media members, first responders and authorities in the restricted zone.

WTAE viewers owe Mr. Carr their thanks for fixing technical issues that threatened to derail the station’s coverage plans. When the equipment in his truck refused to work properly, he had to fix it with little more than his wits and a penknife.

“We came really close to not having anything on the air that day,” he said.

Organized chaos

The journalists in Somerset County were constantly on their toes. The story evolved, and authorities on site continued to release new information at a rapid pace that was sometimes difficult to keep up with.

“It was chaos,” Mr. Bell said. “Maybe organized chaos. We were constantly flying by the seat of our pants.

“We would say, this will be the game plan for our newscast, and then someone would be doing a real quick press conference, and it would change in a heartbeat. It was too much going on and you could’ve used 10 more people to cover it.”

WTAE’s Mike Clark and Michelle Wright served as “field anchors” while Ms. Koeppen and Marcie Cipriani, now 49, gathered information. Ms. Koeppen said that on day two of coverage an assistant news director told her to come home. She refused. She still considers persuading her superiors to let her stay there to be a “big, defining moment for me in my career.”

“9/11 was the biggest story in the world,” Ms. Koeppen said. “It was the biggest story of my life and continues to be.”

Ms. Cipriani, who has been with Channel 4 since 2000, has her own set of memories. Taking a bus ride organized by authorities to see the crash site up close. Receiving reporting help from colleagues back in the studio, as well as assists from residents in the area and the law enforcement agencies providing the media with constant updates.

“Sometimes people don’t talk to you and give you information, but they really did, as if they wanted to make sure we knew the magnitude of it,” Ms. Cipriani said.

Mr. Parsons, then a WTAE investigative reporter, took a slightly different angle for his Flight 93 coverage. He and a cameraman wound up trudging more than a mile through nearby woods to get as close to the epicenter of the action as they could.

As they approached, they saw small pieces of debris no larger than a pencil or a postage stamp and began to smell air thick with the scent of jet fuel.

Since the area was swarming with state troopers and federal agents directing the media on where they could and couldn’t be, they decided not to risk walking somewhere that was off-limits and did their live report right there in the woods.

“It hit me when we were standing amid the wreckage,” Mr. Parsons said. “I knew as soon as we walked into that part of the woods, this sense of great loss just came over me. … I tried to describe that on camera as best I could, but words failed me in terms of trying to describe the depth of what I was feeling just standing there.”

Hell on Earth

As Pittsburgh media raced to the Shanksville area, one of their former colleagues, Nina Pineda, was running for her life in New York City.

Ms. Pineda, now 52, is a Uniontown native and consumer reporter for WABC-TV in New York City. On Sept. 11, she had been with the Big Apple’s ABC affiliate for only 10 months after spending three years at WTAE. She was no more than a block or two away from the World Trade Center reporting at the scene when the first tower fell.

“It was really like being in hell,” she said. “There was no other way to describe it.

“It became night in the middle of the morning. It was like a monster when the buildings fell, because the cloud just enveloped you, and you couldn’t see your hand in front of your face.”

She ducked behind a car for what could have been seconds or minutes as the smoke storm consumed everything in its path. Ms. Pineda was coughing and sneezing, the earth was shaking, and “we ran like hell” away from the towers and back to the news truck on Canal Street.

Her feet were bleeding from running across broken concrete and twisted metal, but she and the WABC crew members with her managed to upload footage that was used around the country.

It was the only reason her parents back in the Pittsburgh area knew she was OK.

Ms. Pineda’s mom later told her that when WTAE ran her footage, anchor Scott Baker made a point to let everyone know that the video came from a familiar source and that she had survived that ordeal. The outfit and shoes Ms. Pineda wore that day are in the possession of the Sen. John Heinz History Center in the Strip District.

Although the trauma has subsided a bit over the past 20 years, Ms. Pineda still has vivid memories of watching objects she couldn’t quite make out flapping as they fell from the second tower before it collapsed and, when her cameraman zoomed in, realizing in horror that those were neckties from people plummeting to their deaths.

“It’s been 20 years, but God, it really feels like this could’ve been a week ago,” she said. “Time is supposed to heal stuff, but it really doesn’t. You carry it with you, always.”

‘Do you know where Allen is?!’

Some journalists had to bear the extra burden of worrying about loved ones who might have been lost in the terrorist attacks.

Cindi Lash, 62, of Collier, is now executive director of Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp., which includes radio stations WESA and WYEP. In 2001, she was a local Post-Gazette reporter who rushed out to Somerset County to report on the tragedy.

Even before she left on assignment, her family had been anxiously awaiting word from her husband’s older brother, who was based in Boston and working in a position that required frequent international travel. She said her mother-in-law called early that morning and screamed, “Do you know where Allen is?!” They would later determine that he was fine, though Ms. Lash wasn’t certain of that as she headed out to the Shanksville area.

Back then, Post-Gazette reporters had to write copy for both the website and multiple print editions, including a special afternoon edition that day. Ms. Lash recalled there being very little internet connection near the crash site at first, so she had to use her “dumb flip phone” to dictate chunks of information to the Post-Gazette’s news desk. Eventually, authorities provided a cellphone bank and a stronger internet connection for everyone there.