Fans rush onto the field toward Bill Mazeroski as he crosses home after his walk-off home run to end Game 7 and win the World Series against the New York Yankees on Oct. 13, 1960. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)
His eyes welling with tears, Bill Mazeroski speaks to the crowd attending the dedication ceremony for the statue outside PNC Park depicting his 1960 World Series-winning home run. (Bob Donaldson/Post-Gazette)
Pirates manager Derek Shelton stands with Bill Mazeroski during the National Anthem before taking on the Red Sox on Feb. 26, 2020, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
A crowd of fans and teammates greets Bill Mazeroski at home plate after his home run ending the 1960 World Series. (File photo)
Bill Mazeroski delivers the lineup card to the umpires before the Pirates take on the Red Sox Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Ron Schultz, center, and his son Dan Schultz talk about the recording of the 1960 World Series where Bill Mazeroski hit the game-winning home run during the replay at the Forbes Field wall in Schenley Park, Oct., 13, 2015. (Larry Roberts/Post-Gazette)
Danny Murtaugh congratulates Bill Mazeroski after the 1960 World Series victory. (Paul Slantis/Post-Gazette)
James Klingensmith on July 4, 2001, his 90th birthday, with his famous photo of Bill Mazeroski rounding the bases at the World Series. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)
Bill Mazeroski swings for the fence to win the 1960 World Series. (Post-Gazette file)
Bill Mazeroski talks with Kurt Kimmich of Murrysville and his sons, (left to right) Matt,11, Ben, 5, Luke, 9 and Jake,7, after the ceremony naming the field in Murrysville on June 27, 2012. (Bill Wade/Post-Gazette)
Former Pirates Bill Mazeroski and Rennie Stennett take part in opening day ceremonies at LECOM Park Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Bradenton, Fla. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Fans react as they listen to the moment Bill Mazeroski hit his series-winning home run on a radio broadcast of Game 7 of the 1960 World Series on the 61st anniversary of the Pirates win over the New York Yankees, Wednesday, October 13, 2021, by the Forbes Field Outfield Wall memorial, where the game was played, in Oakland. The event is organized every year by the Game 7 Gang. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Bill Mazeroski walks off the field after the Pittsburgh Pirates Inaugural Hall of Fame Pregame Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at PNC Park on the North Shore. (Emily Matthews/Post-Gazette)
This quartet of veteran Pirates took part in the 1960 World Series in which the Bucs beat the New York Yankees in seven games. From left are Bill Mazeroski, Vernon Law, Roberto Clemente and Elroy Face in March 1967. (Paul Slantis/Post-Gazette)