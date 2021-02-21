The businesses that couldn’t go remote would suffer greatly, she knew.

Even more fundamentally, Ms. Harnden worried that the social fabric of Pittsburgh neighborhoods and the idiosyncratic business districts that anchor them might unravel or rearrange itself into something less familiar.

The first few months of the pandemic had little time for such reflection. Ms. Harnden and officials at neighborhood chambers of commerce became webinar warriors — trying to help businesses navigate offers of state and federal aid like the Paycheck Protection Program that brought more than $3 billion in low-interest, forgivable loans to companies in southwestern Pennsylvania.

But while a lifeline for some, the pandemic has long ago outlasted the cash.

Allegheny County unemployment stood at 6.7% in December while about 41,000 jobs had vanished from the metropolitan area’s hard-hit hospitality sector in 2020.

There’s been no breathing room, no “new normal” to get used to as operating guidelines and coronavirus infection rates swung wildly over the past year.

These are the stories of the businesses that make up some of Pittsburgh’s most recognizable blocks. As they wrestle with how to survive during the pandemic, they are also pieces of a puzzle. They will determine how the South Side looks without crowds of college students thronging to its bars; how an up and coming Garfield art district deals with yet another setback in its plan to emerge from the scaffolding; how Homewood’s dedicated businesses and nonprofits juggle the weight of a pandemic that has treated the area’s Black residents more brutally; and what happens when the music stops at East Ohio’s hugely popular Deutschtown music festival.