On the Rebound

After more than three months away, the boy is back home, grabbing a small basketball and swishing it through the 4-foot-tall hoop in the family room. He pulls a visitor into a game of one-on-one, pointing out his pivot skills and insisting on some competitive play, “Show me some D!”

His head can droop when he’s tired, and his left arm can’t handle the ball, but 6-year-old Bryson Ackermann of South Fayette has come a long way since he was struck with the sudden paralysis — known as acute flaccid myelitis — in mid-October. The diagnosis led to a long hospital stay, complicated by pneumonia, and was followed by inpatient physical rehabilitation to get him back on his feet and shooting hoops.

This fall across the country, a number of families discovered strengths they didn’t know they had to help their children hit with the mysterious illness, known as AFM. Doctors say it still has no fully explained cause or effective treatment.

Families say first there’s the fear. What is it? How bad is it going to get? What are my child’s chances of recovery? It’s hard to accept doctors saying again and again that they don’t know the answers, according to Bryson’s mom and dad, Jill and Jeff Ackermann.

The Ackermanns, with three children, enjoyed a healthy active life and had moved into a new home in May. Bryson showed exceptional basketball skills and was on a youth basketball team. He enjoyed practices with the top-rung Pine-Richland High School boys varsity basketball team, coached by his dad.

Jeff said the family was determined to do everything possible to help Bryson make a comeback.

Family, friends and community joined together alongside the blond-haired boy to support and encourage him, sharing his love of sport and competition. Ever since the beginning of Bryson’s sickness, people have sent letters and gifts and planned fundraisers and sports-related events to lift up the patient and his family.

Weakness