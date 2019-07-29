Disconnected

A passing storm can be enough to knock out the credit card processor at Martin’s Feed Mill in Coburn, population 236, in eastern Centre County.

Still, the store’s owner, Eliza Walton, wasn’t prepared for what happened when she went to update the business accounting software for her store, which carries a line of feed and other products for cattle, chickens and other animals.

“I actually thought we had high-speed internet, but it took three days to download the latest QuickBooks update,” said Ms. Walton, 33.

It turns out that online connection speeds are like garden hoses: The bigger the hose, the faster data flows and webpages load. And in Centre County — home to a thriving Amish community in the center of Pennsylvania — the garden hose is pinched off, or missing entirely, according to a new study.

The study by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania found median broadband speeds in Pennsylvania’s urban centers were slower than the FCC standard. Yet they were much faster than rural parts of the state: 17.1 megabits per second of data in Allegheny County versus 6.8 megabits per second in Centre County, for example.

The median broadband speeds recorded in tests conducted last year by M-Lab reveal speeds far slower than FCC estimates, especially in rural parts of the state. No county in Pennsylvania had median broadband speeds that met the Federal Communications Commission’s minimum standard of 25 Mbps. Source: Center for Rural Pennsylvania | graphic: Ed Yozwick/Post-Gazette

Centre County’s median internet speed was less than one-third the Federal Communications Commission’s definition of “broadband service.” That’s also less than half the recommended household speed for streaming a Netflix video.

The result is dozens of “paper cut slights” every day, complicating common activities such as personal banking, submitting a job application or getting homework help for a ninth grader, said study author Sascha Meinrath, who is the Palmer Chair in Telecommunications at Penn State University.

“That is hitting rural areas extremely hard,” he said.



Statewide, some 800,000 Pennsylvanians do not have access to broadband services, including more than 520,000 people in rural areas, according to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, which classifies 19 of the state’s 67 counties as rural. But Mr. Meinrath said connectivity problems are common even 20 minutes outside urban areas.

Broadband access is a festering sore in rural Pennsylvania, where being left out of the modern age is splintering already strained relations between people who live in the sticks and those living in larger towns.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow,” said Miles Township Supervisor Eric Miller, 34, who lives in Rebersburg, a tiny village about 30 miles from State College. “No, we don’t have the population that cities have, but it’s time to live in the century we’re living in instead of the 19th century.”

Too few customers