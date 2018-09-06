Le’Veon Bell: villain or vilified?

He is elusive.

Le’Veon Bell ignored multiple requests to be interviewed for this story, yet he signed off on his family speaking. Glimpses into his life came periodically on social media and — occasionally — on TMZ. His agent, Adisa Bakari, did not respond to emails, and a note left at his office in Washington, D.C., last month did not receive a reply. Bakari and Bell limited their public comments this summer, surfacing only to say Bell hoped to retire as a Steeler. Then, midway through Week 1, Bakari hinted the holdout could extend into the regular season.

If they don’t feel like you’re worth it, they cut you. Clarence Bell Jr., Bell's uncle

When the deadline for a contract extension passed in July, ensuring Bell a $14.544 million salary this season, Bakari already was looking ahead to free agency. “Now that there’s no deal,” he told ESPN, “the practical reality is this now likely will be Le’Veon’s last season as a Steeler.” The issue, the agent said, was the Steelers “wanted to pay the position, not the player.”

Bell believes he has revolutionized the running back position, and he may be right. He’s averaged 128.9 yards from scrimmage per regular-season game, more than any other back in NFL history through his first five seasons. Edgerrin James averaged 126.0, Eric Dickerson 125.6, LaDainian Tomlinson 123.4 and Jim Brown 121.1. All but James are in the Hall of Fame.

Then there are the games he missed. Bell was suspended for two games in 2015 after an arrest for DUI and marijuana possession, and three games in 2016 for multiple missed drug tests.

“I was hurt, and I was disappointed,” Lisa says of the arrest. “That’s not who he was. That’s not who he is. I believe in forgiveness, so I forgave him. The hardest part is when others act as if they’ve never made mistakes and they constantly want to throw daggers at my son.

“I didn’t like that. They didn’t know him.”

In the offseason, Bell lives in Miami. His mother frequently flies in, helping baby-sit when his 1-year-old daughter visits from California each month. (Bell has two children and a third on the way.)

“My Side Of Things” now out on all platforms! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lRysjVjoYZ — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) August 3, 2018

The past two summers, Bell’s cousin Jalen lived and trained with him in Miami. Bell keeps a small friend circle there, Jalen says, usually just a few people and a cameraman. Outside of workouts, they spend their days at a recording studio, where Bell works on his rap albums, or on the basketball court at LA Fitness. Bell is a gamer. Lately, his obsession is Fortnite.

“I think he’s handled it perfectly,” Jalen says of the contract dispute. “He could’ve messed it up by saying something wrong or doing the wrong actions, but he’s kept his cool. He’s going to be better than ever. I think it’ll be his best season yet. He’s in great shape, and it’s added more fuel. They franchise tagged him again. So it’s like, OK, I’m going to have to show you again.”

Aware a subset of fans prefers he’d stick to football, Bell’s doesn’t appear to care. Some days it seems he’d rather play the villain. On July 31, the Steelers’ sixth day of training camp, Bell’s girlfriend, Marliesia Ortiz, posted a video of him at a Miami strip club. Four days later, Bell released a new album, “My Side of Things.” The cover depicts him seated on a throne behind a pile of poker chips.

All of this is a gamble. When Rams running back Todd Gurley signed a four-year extension in July worth $60 million, with $45 million guaranteed, Bell tweeted, “lol and ppl thought I was trippin?” The Steelers reportedly offered Bell five years and $70 million — $33 million guaranteed. Bell, however, is not Gurley. He’s 26, two years older, and he’s taken nearly twice as many hits in the NFL. As one friend cautioned, “There’s some wear and tear on those tires.”

In Columbus, Uncle Clarence shakes his head. He recalls the Steelers’ contract conflicts with Franco Harris, Jerome Bettis and Hines Ward. “This don’t surprise me,” he says, “just because he’s my nephew. Pittsburgh is business. They give up guaranteed money the first year. After that, you can play for it. If they don’t feel like you’re worth it, they cut you. Who wants that?”

“Le’Veon’s got a chip on his shoulder,” Uncle Clarence continues. “He knows he’s got something to prove.” The chip never leaves. Despite his salary and success, Bell senses he’s undervalued. The way he sees it, he’s forever the underdog. Because while it may seem obvious a running back of his size and skill would take the NFL by storm, Bell’s arrival was anything but inevitable.

'YOU STAYED WITH ME'