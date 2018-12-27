Recovery pains

*

Shawn Wypych used to buy drugs at the house on Carrick’s Kirk Avenue, in which he now sits on dusty furniture in a gutted room. Though he’s been off dope since August, he plans to move in, and soon.

The house itself has been in recovery since May, when a platoon of men and women started cleaning up and remodeling a place that, per Mr. Wypych, used to be “totally disgusting.”

“The carpets were disgusting. The walls were disgusting,” he recounted in November, as he sat in one gutted room. “You could hear kids crying back here,” he said, gesturing toward an area that used to be a disgusting kitchen.

Today the Kirk Avenue property is the latest addition to a network of “serenity houses” for recovering drug users. It’s also a concrete symbol of an uneven and fragile regional recovery from an opioid binge that started to take its toll in 2014, when fatal overdoses in the state’s southwestern corner exceeded 500 people. Last year, in the same nine counties, drugs took more than 1,400 lives.

While a final count of 2018’s fatal overdoses won’t be available until spring, it’s likely that Allegheny County — which typically accounts for half of the regional drug death toll — will see its first decline since 2013. According to Dr. Karl Williams, the county medical examiner, there’s strong evidence that 2018’s total may more closely resemble 2016’s tally (650), than last year’s record-smashing 737.

That’s one of several statistical suggestions that the opioid epidemic may have peaked for the region as a whole. Those who have long battled the effects of pills, heroin and fentanyl, though, are warning that this is no time to let up. And for the many families affected by the past decades’ surge in narcotics, recovery is just beginning.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette chronicled the epidemic’s effects on the city’s southern neighborhoods in a series titled Riding OD Road, and on children, parents and grandparents in another series, The Needle in the Family Tree. Some of the people described there are recovering. One is imprisoned, another is dead, and several are mourning. The last two conditions reflect one grim factor in the drop in overdoses.

“You have to realize that we lost a lot of people,” said Dr. Karen Hacker, director of the Allegheny County Health Department, “and those people cannot die again.”

Finding a purpose