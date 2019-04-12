All submissions of usable digital photos of anglers and trout of any species caught in Pennsylvania waters November 2018 through May 19, 2019, will be included in the contest. Submission deadline is May 19. Winning photos in the Big Fish, Kidstuff and Artsy Shots categories will be featured in the May 26 edition including feature interviews with the anglers or photographers.
Send trout fishing photos to fishingreport@post-gazette.com. Include name, age (for kids under 18), hometown, species, size, waters, details of the catch, phone number (not for publication) and photographer.
How was the fishing last year? See the 2018 winners and entries in the Big Fish, Kidstuff and Artsy Shots categories.
Dillan Hamilton Donnellan, 8, of Windbridge caught a 14-inch smallmouth and a 12-inch rainbow trout while fishing with his father Dan Donnellan Sr. at North Fork Dunkard Fork Creek, Greene County, on Mentored Youth Fishing Day.
Lee Handwork, 8, of Greensburg had fun on Mentored Youth Fishing Day fishing with his mom Lacy Tutich, dad Jason Tutich and brother Franklin Handwork at Twin Lakes near Greensburg. Photo John Hayes/Post-Gazette.
A veteran angler since he was 4, Hunter Glitsky, now 9, of Derry released 40 trout taken on spinners while fishing with his dad Ryan Glitsky on Mentored Youth Fishing Day at Twin Lakes. Photo John Hayes/Post-Gazette.
Grayson Kunselman, 7, of Greensburg was fishing with his father Clay Nunselman when he caught and released two trout on Mentored Youth Fishing Day at Twin Lakes, Westmoreland County. Photo John Hayes/Post-Gazette.
James Swearingen, 4, of Windgap caught seven rainbows as big as 14 inches on Mentored Youth Fishing Day at North Park Lake. He was assisted by his father of the same name.
Grant Volek, 12, of Mt. Lebanon, caught and released this rainbow trout on Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day at Canonsburg Lake. Showing sportsmanship beyond his years, when he hooked another he handed the rod to a friend so that boy could land a rainbow, too. Photo Bob Batz Jr./Post-Gazette.
Logan Karavlan, 11, of McCandless took advantage of North Park’s Approved Trout Waters Open to Year-Round Fishing regulations and caught this 14-inch rainbow trout while fishing with Power Bait Floating Mice Tails on April 3.
Anthony Mikec, 7 of Eighty Four, Pa., reeled in this 26-inch, 8-pound brown trout with a 9-weight fly rod on Dec. 28, 2018. He was casting a white Wooly Bugger for most of the day on Elk Creek and this was the only fish that was landed. He released the fish with hopes that he or another angler could catch him again. Guiding services were provided by his dad Jesse Mikec and expert netting services were performed by fellow fisherman, Ryan Mangan.
George Pashel of Upper St Clair took this 21-inch steelhead during a trip to Elk Creek organized by Venture Outdoors.
With snow on the ground and more on the way in late February, Donnie Friel of the Montour Rod and Gun Club and Sean Brady, executive director at Hollow Oak Land Trust near Coraopolis, released a half dozen wild trout at Penn’s Creek and Cherry Run in Centre County. The browns and rainbows went for No. 18 pheasant tails, No. 18 princes and No. 14 stonefly nymphs, and the brookies took Royal Coachman dries. Photos Donnie Friel.
Austin Aikins, a competitive angler and junior at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, caught this 24-inch golden rainbow in the Delayed Harvest section of Deer Creek on March 2.
Jake Allen, 15, Sharpsville took this nice steelhead at Temple Creek, an Elk Creek tributary near Albion, on a hand-tied egg pattern.
Here are a couple of Elk Creek steelies that fly fishing author John Nagy of Brookline caught this winter — the female on his flash nymph and the male on a bead head Scrambled Eggs pattern. Photos John Nagy.
Larry Hartzer of Whitaker was fishing on the Monongehala River at Duck Hollow on Jan. 27 when he caught this tiger trout on a soft plastic lure. Photo Larry Hartzer.
Lori Altenbaugh, Bill Michell and Roch Fedorek had fun catching trout and steelhead at Twentymile Creek.
James Swearingen of Windgap was still finding a few fresh steelhead in February. This hen was caught on an egg sack and released . Photo Hank Lavrich.
