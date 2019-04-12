Show off your catch.

All submissions of usable digital photos of anglers and trout of any species caught in Pennsylvania waters November 2018 through May 19, 2019, will be included in the contest. Submission deadline is May 19. Winning photos in the Big Fish, Kidstuff and Artsy Shots categories will be featured in the May 26 edition including feature interviews with the anglers or photographers.

Send trout fishing photos to fishingreport@post-gazette.com. Include name, age (for kids under 18), hometown, species, size, waters, details of the catch, phone number (not for publication) and photographer.

How was the fishing last year? See the 2018 winners and entries in the Big Fish, Kidstuff and Artsy Shots categories.

Grayson Kunselman, 7, of Greensburg was fishing with his father Clay Nunselman when he caught and released two trout on Mentored Youth Fishing Day at Twin Lakes, Westmoreland County. Photo John Hayes/Post-Gazette.