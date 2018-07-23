‘Where are these folks supposed to go?’ Hazelwood renewal comes with fears of displacement

East Liberty is a commonly cited case study in the field of urban renewal, said Michael Glass, a professor at University of Pittsburgh who focuses on change in urban communities.

In the late 1950s, East Liberty was a bustling commercial and cultural center until more than 1 million square feet of real estate were bulldozed for wider roads, shopping malls and parking.

“It was the best of intentions,” the professor said. “But the unintended consequence was they killed East Liberty.”

In 1999, East Liberty Development Inc. released a plan for a new wave of revitalization that called for demolishing distressed public housing, reviving the street grid, and wooing commercial real estate. With support from private groups and city officials, East Liberty’s commercial district saw a miraculous revival for a neighborhood long plagued by poverty and crime. But rent hikes and new lease terms forced hundreds out from their homes.

Mr. Stephany witnessed those unintended consequences of redevelopment. Before joining the Heinz Endowments, and before heading the city’s Urban Redevelopment Authority, he was director of real estate development at East Liberty Development Inc. from 2002 to 2008.

“The press goes to the mass evictions, but the slow burn is the worst part,” Mr. Stephany said. “This idea that we can build affordable housing for the people who live there that we know are vulnerable to displacement, that was not on the agenda in East Liberty.”

Maxwell King, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Foundation, led the Heinz Endowments from 1999 to 2008, a period that included the purchase of Hazelwood Green.

He said the revitalization effort in East Liberty serves as an important example as the specter of development hovers over Hazelwood.

“Gentrification was beyond what the architects of the ELDI [East Liberty Development Inc.] had expected. The strategies weren’t a match for the market forces,” Mr. King said.

Heinz and Hazelwood

The Heinz Endowments’ special relationship with Hazelwood began with its purchase of land it now co-owns. That bond has since come to include millions of dollars of grants to neighborhood causes, reflecting a strategy in urban renewal in which a selected community receives a windfall of funds and resources.

“Heinz is definitely our lifeblood,” said JaQuay Edward Carter, founder and president of the Greater Hazelwood Historical Society of Pittsburgh and Cultural Center, which is in negotiations with the endowments to receive funding. “When you think ‘Hazelwood’, it’s like ‘Heinz’. They are synonymous.”

Based on data provided by the endowments, between January 2012 and May 2018 the foundation granted $23.43 million to organizations working in the community. By comparison, from 1998 to 2011, the endowments granted $571,000.



Grants boomSince 2012, Heinz Endowments giving to organizations working in Hazelwood has surged, even as the foundation has prepared for development of a former coke works site that it co-owns on the Pittsburgh neighborhood’s southern flank.

The trail of grants speaks to the tenuous balance that development leaders are trying to strike in Hazelwood.

The neighborhood badly needs reinvestment, said Dave Brewton, director of real estate for the nonprofit community development corporation Hazelwood Initiative. Hundreds of homeowners have seen their houses depreciate, and a market boom in Hazelwood would make those investments worthwhile again. Grants for revitalization are important to improving the neighborhood for residents and making it more attractive to outsiders.

But those same efforts could alter the housing market so as to drive out as many as a quarter of Hazelwood residents, Mr. Brewton explained. Grants such as $1 million to the Hazelwood Initiative “to effectively counteract displacement threats from growing real estate speculation” serve to mitigate the negative effects of development on poor residents.

Mr. Brewton said he is confident long-term, low-income families in Hazelwood can be accommodated as long as more affordable units become available. Hazelwood Initiative plans to install 50 to 60 mixed-income rental units at the former Gladstone Middle School, as long as a lawsuit does not foil the sale of the building.

Mr. Brewton said the biggest asset to stabilize the market would be mixed-income housing on Hazelwood Green. By his estimation, 400 mixed-income units on site could relieve much of the pressure on the neighborhood housing market.



Reading, rebuilding and real estateThese 10 organizations have each received more than $400,000 in grants from The Heinz Endowments, almost all of it since 2012, partially or entirely for their work in Hazelwood. Five of the 10 are members of the Greater Hazelwood Community Collaborative, which is planning the future of the neighborhood.

But Hazelwood Green does not have a residential developer, said project developer Rebecca Flora. She said it would be “irresponsible” to indicate how many residential units will be on site, and how many of those would be for mixed-income use. The first goal, she said, is to stabilize housing inside the existing neighborhood before looking to Hazelwood Green.

“Housing is not our number one priority,” Ms. Flora said, “because we think it is more important to create jobs on the site.”

“Seed of distrust”

Many of the neighborhood leaders sitting across the table from Heinz in discussions about Hazelwood’s future are also running organizations funded by the endowments.

The Greater Hazelwood Community Collaborative, which represents the community’s interests in meetings with the foundations, city planning, and consulting groups, is made of 31 public, private, and nonprofit groups. Thirteen of those groups receive funding from the Heinz Endowments.

The endowments is using all of its tools — its investment in Hazelwood Green, its grant making, and its staff time — in its effort to buoy Hazelwood, said attorney Carolyn Duronio, who does much of the foundation’s legal work.

“There’s no conflict” between those roles, she said, “because it’s all charitable.” If the foundation makes money on the development of Hazelwood Green, it is legally required to give away the windfall within a year, above and beyond its minimum grant-making threshold, she said.

“So shutting [neighborhood leaders] up has no benefit to the foundation,” she said.

So far, the relationship between the endowments and local leadership has been mostly harmonious.

Mr. Carter of the Greater Hazelwood Historical Society called the endowments “a model for community engagement.”

Rev. Tim Smith credited the foundations for including the community in important decisions, such as the naming of Hazelwood Green. Rev. Smith is the founder of Center of Life, a charity for local kids that has received $3.64 million in grants from the Heinz Endowments.

“It’s not Heinz leading [the redevelopment process],” Rev. Smith said. “It is the community.”

But there has been one sore spot: Uber.

In 2016, Uber Advanced Technologies Center moved to the southern part of Hazelwood Green, building a test track for self-driving cars on 42 acres.

In recent plans for Hazelwood Green, that acreage was reserved largely for housing, along streets connected to the existing neighborhood.

Hazelwood resident Gavin White, community projects manager at Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and board member at the Hazelwood Initiative, called Uber a “major seed of distrust” between the community and the endowments.

“[Uber is] not what’s on your drawing,” Mr. White said, citing early renderings of the project site. “That’s not what you promised the community. So what’s going on?”

The current agreement with Uber for use of the site is through 2021, said Ms. Flora of Hazelwood Green. After that, renewals will be on a yearly basis based on “mutual agreement.”

An uncertain future