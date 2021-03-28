A candid conversation

In a candid moment, Nutting admitted the Pirates’ recent problems have negatively affected his sleeping habits, their failures causing him to wake up in the middle of the night frustrated. Sometimes, it’s a bad loss. More often it’s big-picture things like failed trades or bungled development. Emails sent to vent are hardly uncommon.

More competitive than he lets on, Nutting said his 14-plus years on the job have not made losing or failing any easier.

“I don’t handle it particularly well,” Nutting said. “I’ve been through enough seasons that I know there are a lot of games, but no. You take a year like last year, where we just played badly and underperformed, you definitely have those moments when the frustration level can be high.”

Nutting’s frustration reached a breaking point in 2019. As Gerrit Cole finished second in the American League Cy Young Award voting, Austin Meadows blossomed into an All-Star and Tyler Glasnow was arguably the most dominant pitcher in baseball before suffering a forearm strain, Nutting seethed.

All three, of course, were Pirates. And none came close to realizing their full potential with the organization. For Nutting, it was a troubling trend.

“That’s extremely painful for me. It’s extremely painful for the organization,” he said. “We’ve had that happen too many times. We’re talking about extraordinarily good players who we either didn’t evaluate, develop or assess properly. That’s part of the reason we didn’t have and don’t have enough talent in the organization. Those need to be players we’re harvesting. They can’t be players we’re losing.”

The pitching problems were especially irksome to Nutting, who said the Pirates became victims of their own success from 2013-15. While he said those years reminded him how much fun it can be for Pittsburgh to have a winning baseball team, he also felt the Pirates fell into a trap of thinking they had everything figured out.

Whether that was the strict adherence to pitchers throwing sinkers low in the zone or treating Meadows the same as they might another position player with a different skill set and temperament, the Pirates never really evolved with the times or thought seriously enough about the need to change.

“Baseball changes all the time,” Nutting said. “The tools that worked in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, or in 2013, are not necessarily what are going to bring us to a championship in the 2020s. I think the success blinded us to what we needed to do to stay nimble and change. We are absolutely on a different version of that track now.”

A reason for that, Nutting said, has been the work of general manager Ben Cherington and his staff. Pitching programs are now highly individualized and data-driven. The focus on sport-specific training has increased. Meanwhile, no two players are developed or coached the same; it’s what Cherington means when he talks about a “player-centric culture.”

The progress the Pirates have made under this new group has led Nutting to question why he didn’t make some of these moves sooner. Instead, they pretended they had enough talent in the organization and mortgaged what little they had — roughly 18 years of club control — for two years of Chris Archer in one of the most lopsided trades in baseball history.

“If anything, we perhaps should have moved more quickly,” Nutting said. “Perhaps we should have taken some of the bolder, more aggressive steps maybe in 2016 or 2017 that we’re taking now, where we really had an honest assessment of where we are with talent.

“We certainly shouldn’t be in a position where we are giving up some of our most talented players and resources in order to fill a short-term hole. I hope we aren’t in a position to have to do that again, ever.”

Nutting isn’t saying that he never wants to make a deadline deal again or that the Pirates won’t trade prospects for major league pieces. Those are simple, essential parts of competing for a playoff spot.

Nutting’s focus is something the Pirates failed to do well enough coming out of those playoff seasons: They didn’t successfully identify, acquire and develop that next wave of talent. Without the necessary backfill, the structure tumbled to the ground.

Now, Cherington has girded the Pirates with prospects, yanking the club’s farm system back into baseball’s top 10 by targeting young, high-upside talent the new group feels it can develop in a more productive way.

“We all know what it feels like to shoot for a .500 team, and that’s not what we’re doing,” Nutting said. “We’re trying to get to real excellence. And at the same time, we all understand that no matter where we are in that cycle, we’re always going to have to have an eye on how we’re bringing talent in, how we’re building a broader organization.

“Nobody wants a bare cupboard in terms of resources, prospects, players and talent. That’s unfortunately what [Cherington and president Travis Williams] walked into. And we have a responsibility to not let that happen again.”

'I enjoy it'