‘Places You Can’t Go’

When Jim Kidd was a boy in Braddock, he could walk past the storefronts along rumbling Braddock Avenue and peer in the windows of places such as the Sunset Cafe and Och’s Restaurant, but he couldn’t go inside to buy a meal.

Those were the rules.

On hot summer days, he could step inside Isaly’s to order an ice cream cone, but he couldn’t stick around and visit with the white kids inside. He had to eat outside. Similarly, at Braddock’s grand old Carnegie Library, it was OK for him to enter, climb the steps to the second floor, check out a book and giggle with his friends at the bronze statue of naked Mercury in the reading room. Then he had to leave. The library’s swimming pool and gymnasium were off limits, too.

No “whites only” signs told him where he could not enter. No usher stood at the entrance of Braddock’s Capitol Theater to direct him to the balcony seats. He just knew that’s where he was supposed to sit.

But how did he know? How did he learn the rules of being Black in Braddock in the late 1940s and 50s? Now 82 years old, Mr. Kidd puzzles over that question. He has a few theories.

“Well, one of the things I think that was helpful, visually, is that you saw only whites” in certain places, he said. “You never did see anybody that looked like you. So in some ways, in your head, you put together that maybe you can’t go in. This is a sad thing.”

Another thought: “Our parents didn’t go to those places. So I think that was the message we got from our parents. There are certain places that you can’t go.”

It all left him ill prepared for what he would experience on a sixth-grade trip to Washington D.C. He and a white classmate, Billy Hoffman, had earned a trip to the nation’s capital through their jobs as school crossing guards — the official job title was “Captain of Patrol,” Mr. Kidd remembers.

At Braddock’s P&LE railroad station, James Kidd and Billy Hoffman hopped on a train and joined students from other areas, all bound for Washington D.C. The two boys thought nothing of sitting together. They were excited about the trip. As the train neared Washington, however, an official-looking man approached James Kidd.

“Will you come with me, please?” the man said.

James followed him to another car, this one filled with Black students.

“This is where you can sit,” the man said.

James was stunned. What’s happening? he wondered. He didn’t know any of these kids.

Once the train pulled into Washington’s Union Station, the white students traveled to the fancy Statler Hotel to eat lunch. James and the other Black students ate at the train station. Afterward, the Black students were taken to a hotel in what Mr. Kidd remembers as Washington’s Black district. White students lodged at the Statler. Later that evening, the other Black students asked James if he wanted to join them in exploring the city. James shook his head no.

“They went out,” he said. “And I stayed in the room and I cried. I cried because I couldn’t believe it was happening. Mom had warned me. Before the trip, she said, ‘You might have some problems.’ But as a little kid, I’m thinking, ‘What did I do wrong, other than look the way I look?’”

The only one