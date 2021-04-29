The burdens weighing on Vicki Vargo grew heavy in the summer of 1995. Things were changing in her life, and some of those changes were not so good. She worried about her ill mother and other problems haunting her family. She needed a break.

So one July day, after visiting her mother in a Monroeville hospital, Vargo drove to her hometown of North Braddock to reflect on her past. Change was taking a toll there, too. The borough floundered in a sea of debt and would soon consider shutting off street lights to save money. Hard times plagued the Mon Valley.

While driving past the old homes and churches along Jones Avenue, Vargo noticed a small gathering of people in a nearby ballfield. Curious, she parked her car and wandered over to see what was happening.

The gathering was an event commemorating the French and Indian War. Vargo hung around, and when the group walked downhill a few blocks and into Braddock borough for refreshments at the Braddock Carnegie Library, she joined them. The old library building, slowly being brought back to life after a near-death experience in the 1970s, had never before played much of a role in Vargo’s life, but she enjoyed looking around inside the historic structure.

Afterwards, she walked back outside and up Parker Avenue, past a Methodist church missing its beautiful stained glass windows. Down on Braddock Avenue, birds flew through gaping holes in the roofs of once-stately commercial buildings. As Vargo stood in this distressed place at an uncertain time in her life, a strange thing happened. She became overwhelmed with a sense of belonging. This was her home, she realized. She needed to be here. And it had something to do with that old library building.

“It’s hokey,” she says, “but it was an ‘aha’ moment.”

Within a few years, she began serving on the library’s board. Now, more than a quarter of a century after her ‘aha moment’, Vargo serves as executive director of the Braddock Carnegie Library Association at a moment of great change.

A key resource in an area long considered “distressed,” the library announced a major renovation project in 2019 and began raising the needed $15 million. The plan’s ambitious goal: Transform the library into a fully-accessible facility able to meet the community’s needs for decades to come.

Then COVID arrived. As schools and businesses closed and the economy slowed, the library faced new challenges. How would it adapt its planned renovation? And how would it meet the newly emergent pandemic-related needs of the community?

'Laughter and frolic'