Building a career, five weeks at a time: a waiy to navigate Pittsburgh's job market

Women in tech — and beyond — struggle to find jobs. This former Google recruiter has a solution.

Taking a job in Pittsburgh? What type of housing should you consider?

Beyond the 'Inflection Point': yoga, kayaking and baseball to persuade young people to stay in Pittsburgh

She was unhappy in telemarketing. Five weeks later, she moved into another field.

Andrea Krueger: Tech workers held the power right before the dot-com bubble burst. They do now, too.

The cost of living: Here's how Pittsburgh region stacks up with other cities

Ask your boss: hiring, promotion, pay, micromanaging. But what do they think?