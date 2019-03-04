The farm economy
Farmers' anger melts thanks to co-op that's bridging Amish, modern worlds in Clarion County
Jobs, health costs, the price of food, the performance of big companies and small ones — the
money that flows through Pittsburghers’ lives and helps us understand where the opportunities are,
when the trouble is coming. That’s the focus of the Business of Pittsburgh coverage tracking the
pulse of the Pittsburgh economy, with a monthly installment of stories, data and voices of people
with interesting insights.
February | The farm economy
How farms prepare for the next pandemic: Local milk, cheese and beef
January | The stay-home economy
We stayed home. We are still there. What does that mean for spending?
The COVID crisis brought a shift in her salon's products while her family settled in upstairs
A Green Tree firm that does in-person events found a virtual solution to COVID-19 crisis
Delivery apps power new gig economy
December | The giving issue
When the social justice conversation changed, area foundations took a hard look at where the money goes
Voices of Philanthropy: Some big Pittsburgh-area donors talk about why they give
Are virtual events making an actual difference?
November | Energy
Putting carbon back in the earth re-emerges as bipartisan strategy
Old nuclear plants keep Westinghouse busy
Virus makes building owners brush energy costs aside
Sharing the sun: A Greene County woman’s quest to get solar power to the people
October | Diversity
Companies launch diversity efforts after George Floyd's killing, but will they last?
'Occupational segregation' plagues Pittsburgh-area workforce
Sweat Equity: Deeshaw Philyaw reports that having a book that's selling well is pretty good
CMU grad student launches data platform to 'dig deeper' into why systems are failing Black residents in Pittsburgh
Joyce Bender: Still work to be done in employing people with disabilities
From hair color to mentorship, Gina Winstead is working to bring diversity, equity and inclusion to Pittsburgh companies
September | Education
As pandemic costs mount for college students and campuses, eyes are on Congress
With SATs optional, a college prep company is tested
'More valuable than a pencil or a pen:' Education tech companies jump to help shift to online learning
August | The food business
Neighborhood grocers watched as the sugar, rice and beans disappeared
Delivering beer helps keep this brewery brewing
Coronacoping: Cooking at home is a 'thing' again and the numbers prove it
Facebook live cooking, straight from Michael Symon's pantry
The most rewarding puzzle: Connecting surplus food to hungry families in the midst of a pandemic
July | The jobs and payroll issue
How a stock deal sent a CEO's pay package soaring
Some Pittsburgh jobs were resilient during shutdowns; others were 'just devastated'
Long hours and listening: Reviewing unemployment claims might be the busiest job in Pa.
Taking cues from reality television, Ellen Davis helps students find tech jobs amid COVID-19
Understanding is part of the job for COVID-19 tester
June | The entertainment economy
Pittsburgh Sports League athletes itching to get back on the field
Pittsburgh theaters of all sizes are on a treasure hunt for funding
Tailgating an opera? New artistic director is exploring possibilities
The road less traveled: Conventions, tourism take cataclysmic hit from COVID-19
May | Investing in Pittsburgh
Remember 2019? It was a big year for many companies — good and bad
Start a new hobby? Faced with gut-wrenching market shifts, financial advisors rely on technology, calm advice to reach clients
Precision impossible: Public companies hurry to pull their guidance as COVID-19 scrambles corporate plans
April | The health care issue
West View pharmacist aims to be Aldi of drug stores
Considering a business interruption insurance claim due to COVID-19? Check your policy first
After tumultuous decade, are health care consumers here better off?
Duquesne nursing school dean: COVID-19 pandemic underscores need for strong public health system
During his years as an entrepreneur, a career in medicine beckoned Brian Balk
March | The housing market
Why is Pittsburgh such a big market for house flippers?
Steeltown Properties flips at the high end in East Liberty, Highland Park
Building an energy efficient future one house at a time
The past decade saw a spike in construction of apartments in the Pittsburgh region, spurred on by tech job growth
February 2020 | The travel economy
Travel agents — hit hard by the internet — are making a comeback
A Yinzer forever: Former VisitPittsburgh CEO Craig Davis reflects on his time in the 'Burgh
Services like Airbnb change up the hospitality game in Pittsburgh
January 2020 | The technology issue
Automation will change the workforce — in some cases, it already is — but not as soon as you might expect
How blueberries helped inform ethical considerations in an age of driverless cars, robotic workers of big data
Angel investors are the first to take a risk — or turn people away — in funding for hopeful startups
December 2019 | Retirement and an aging workplace
Many retirees are at risk of outliving their savings
Despite reaching retirement age, 'continuing workers' stay on the job
Hoping to hit a home run: How a business owner changed her mind about retirement planning
Long days dishing out advice to Carlow employees on retirement finances
November 2019 | Diversity and minority business
Bringing business back to a blighted neighborhood
Latino entrepreneurs finding their way in Pittsburgh
LGBT business alliance finds some still don't know what the initials stand for
He treated soldiers in Colombia and now does plastic surgery in Marshall
October 2019 | Cars and transportation issues
Steering away from the one-person car commute: Officials seek tools to change transportation habits
As new car prices climb, consumers steer toward more affordable options
'Third generation car mechanic, same location, no regrets'
He's teaming up with government officials to ‘write the rules of the road’ for self-driving cars
September 2019 | The education issue
When it comes to borrowing for college, it pays to do homework
In cash-strapped school districts, chief recovery officers strive for results
Landmark lawsuit challenges state funding of public schools
Clairton teacher loves her job despite taking on major student loan debt
Lyndsey Rozzi shares some tricks in applying — and paying for — college
August 2019 | The energy issue
Too much rain is messing with pipeline operators' infrastructure plans
All that rain drives demand for seeding, water barriers
Why is Pennsylvania's gas tax so high? We've got a lot of roads
Saving a community: Beaver Valley Nuclear Power Station worker advocates for a bill to save Pennsylvania's five plants
In clean tech, Andrew Chabot found investors collaborating. It caught him by surprise.
July 2019 | The pay issue
Answering calls for 16 hours? Staffing issues, mandatory overtime stresses county's 911 dispatch center
Paying for performance: Pittsburgh-area CEOs earn big bonuses after strong year in 2018
Study up on the top-paid executives in the Pittsburgh region
Two systems and two pools of money lead to inequality for would-be professional baseball players
Try your hand: Match the Pittsburgh sports star with the CEO
From contract to gig job: why Pittsburgh IT man needs to drive for Lyft
Tales from the headhunting 'White House'
June 2019 | Entertainment and recreation
So many new rooms in the city, but still talk of a convention center hotel
Luxury suites 101: How to watch Pittsburgh sports in style
Are you even a Pittsburgher if you don't buy nachos at PPG Paints Arena?
Pittsburgh is suddenly flush with concert venues — what now?
Games and concerts are fun, but what's the real cost of living in an entertainment zone?
Nasty barbs and puddles of beer: It's all part of being a bouncer
What they did was Off the Wall — the risky business of running a theater
May 2019 | Investing in Pittsburgh
Running the numbers on the region's public companies finds 2018 was a bumpy year
An investor head-scratcher: Why stock prices suffer when companies' profits rise
Try your hand: How seven Pittsburgh company stocks fared in the last 10 years
Index funds own dominating shares of Pittsburgh companies
Despite losing its status as a top headquarters in town, Pittsburgh has more to brag about today
April 2019 | Health Spending
How much does health care cost? It depends, and that's the problem
Are prescription drug prices soaring? It's complicated
Avoiding those surprise bills when you stumble out of your insurance network
Overnight hospital stays can be counted as an 'observation.' And it can cost you.
'We don’t want sick people in classrooms with our kids'
Independent pharmacist sees his customers hurt by prescription drug costs
Highmark-UPMC acrimony prompts Upper St. Clair woman to leave city for medical care
March 2019 | Jobs and Unemployment
Building a career, five weeks at a time: a waiy to navigate Pittsburgh's job market
Women in tech — and beyond — struggle to find jobs. This former Google recruiter has a solution.
Taking a job in Pittsburgh? What type of housing should you consider?
Beyond the 'Inflection Point': yoga, kayaking and baseball to persuade young people to stay in Pittsburgh
She was unhappy in telemarketing. Five weeks later, she moved into another field.
Andrea Krueger: Tech workers held the power right before the dot-com bubble burst. They do now, too.
The cost of living: Here's how Pittsburgh region stacks up with other cities
Ask your boss: hiring, promotion, pay, micromanaging. But what do they think?