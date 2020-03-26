Recruiting for college football’s class of 2021 lacked many of the staples of a typical cycle because, well, 2020 was anything but typical due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Skills camps. Game day trips to packed stadiums. Cozy in-home visits with coaches. All of it was disrupted in part or in whole while high school seniors considered where to spend the next four years of their lives.
Despite it all, Pitt and Penn State both managed to compile solid groups that can begin signing their letters of intent Wednesday morning.
The Panthers have actually attracted their best class in 15 years in the eyes of recruiting services. They entered Wednesday ranked 21st in Rivals’ team rankings. That’s the highest they’ve been since 2006. This time around, the headliners are local standouts like West Mifflin’s Nahki Johnson and Central Catholic’s Elliot Donald.
The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, are slotted a bit lower than they’ve been traditionally under coach James Franklin at No. 26 nationally. That’s partly because their group is smaller than normal at just 15 players. Still, they’ll welcome six four-star rated prospects this year.
Not a bad year’s worth of Zoom calls.
Landon Tengwall
OL | Olney, MD
Kalen King
DB | Detroit, MI
Lonnie White Jr.
ATH | Malvern, PA
Zakee Wheatley
DB | Severn, MD
Kobe King
LB | Detroit, MI
Jaylen Reed
DB | Detroit, MI
Jamari Buddin
LB | Belleville, MI
Rodney McGraw
DE | Elkhart, IN
Christian Veilleux
QB | Potomac, MD
Jeffrey Davis Jr.
DB | West Hartford, CT
Harrison Wallace
WR | Pike Road, AL
Nate Bruce
OL | Harrisburg, PA
Liam Clifford
WR | Cincinnati, OH
Khalil Dinkins
TE | Wexford, PA
Sander Sahaydak
K | Bethlehem, PA
Naquan Brown
LB | Virginia Beach, VA
Elliot Donald
DT | Pittsburgh, PA
Kyle Fugedi
OL | Livonia, MI
Gavin Bartholomew
TE | Schuylkill Haven, PA
Dorien Ford
DT | Baldwin, PA
Jake Renda
ATH | Brandenton, FL
Stephon Hall
DB | Monaca, PA
Khalil Anderson
DB | Atlanta, GA
Noah Biglow
DB | Seffner, FL
Malik Newton
RB | Norfolk, VA
Preston Lavant
LB | Cordele, GA
Brandon Honorable
OL | Detroit, MI
Terrence Enos
OL | Detroit, MI
Nate Yarnell
QB | Austin, TX
Myles Alston
WR | Virginia Beach, VA
Jaden Bradley
WR | Hyattsville, MD
Terrence Rankl
OL | Massillon, OH
Javon Mcintyre
DB | Philadelphia, PA
Rodney Hammond
RB | Norfolk, VA
Nahki Johnson
DE | Homestead, PA
Marco Fugar
OL | Fort Lauderdale, FL
Trey Andersen
OL | Eagle Mountain, UT
Elliot Donald
DL | Central Catholic
Dorien Ford
DL | Baldwin
Nahki Johnson
DL | West Mifflin
Khalil Dinkins
WR | North Allegheny
Trevor Faulkner
TE-DE | Avonworth
Noel Roach
WR-DB | Penn Hills
Myles Walker
WR | Central Valley
Colin Lyons
OT | McKeesport
Chase Whatton
DE | Elizabeth Forward
Nate Hoke
LB | North Allegheny
Miguel Jackson
DL | Pine-Richland
Donovan McMillon
DB | Peters Township
Luke Miller
LB | Pine-Richland
Harrison Hayes
OL-DL | Pine-Richland
Derrick Davis
DB | Gateway
Aaron Gunn
OL | Union
Andre Porter
DL | Washington
Evan Azzara
OL | Plum
Corban Hondru
LB | Peters Township
Ryan O’Hair
OL | South Fayette
Connor McMahon
OL-DL | Canon-McMillan
Josh Hough
RB | Beaver Falls
Here are the seniors on the Post-Gazette Fabulous 22 all-star team and their college decisions:
Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford (WR): Villanova
Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (QB-WR): Undecided
Derrick Davis, Gateway (DB): Louisiana State
Khalil Dinkins, North Allegheny (WR): Penn State
Dorien Ford, Baldwin (OL-DL): Pitt
Stephon Hall, Central Valley (DB): Pitt
Nathan Hoke, North Allegheny (LB): Brigham Young
Corban Hondru, Peters Township (LB): Miami (Ohio)
Josh Hough, Beaver Falls (RB): Syracuse
Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland (DL): Charlotte
Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland (WR): Undecided
Donovan McMillon, Peters Township (DB): Florida
Josh Miller, Seneca Valley (DE): Undecided
Luke Miller, Pine-Richland (LB): Kent State
Vernon Redd, Aliquippa (RB-DB): Undecided
Dontae Sanders, Clairton (RB-LB): Undecided
Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland (QB): Pennsylvania (wrestling)
Eddy Tillman, Central Catholic (RB): Undecided
Myles Walker, Central Valley (WR-DB): Akron
Chase Whatton, Elizabeth Forward (DE): Bowling Green
