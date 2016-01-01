  2022 early signing period

The names Kenny Pickett and Sean Clifford are as synonymous with Pitt and Penn State football, respectively, as the Panther and Nittany Lion logos these days. But half a decade ago, they were fresh-faced recruits just trying to win a job on the college level.

On Wednesday, a new crop of hopeful signees will send in their letters of intent, aiming for NCAA glory -- and not just at the local universities. Some of the WPIAL's best football players will branch out and look to spread the gospel of Western Pennsylvania football far and wide.

Below is a look at the 2022 recruiting classes for Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia football, as well as the destinations for the top local products:

Signed to Pitt

Ryan Baer

OT | Eastlake, OH

6'8" - 331 lbs

Addison Copeland III

WR | Buffalo, NY

6'3" - 190 lbs

Sean FitzSimmons

DE | Monaca, PA

6'3" - 270 lbs

Ryland Gandy

CB | Buford, GA

6'0" - 170 lbs

Kyle Louis

ATH | East Orange, NJ

6'0" - 197 lbs

Isaiah Montgomery

OG | Virginia Beach, VA

6'5" - 287 lbs

Che Nwabuko

RB | Manor, TX

5'10" - 173 lbs

Marquan Pope

S | Denton, TX

6'1" - 206 lbs

Jimmy Scott

DE | Athol Springs, NY

6'3" - 250 lbs

Sam Vander Haar

K | Melbourne, Australia

Signed to Penn State

Dani Dennis-Sutton

DE | Owings Mills, MD

6'5" - 253 lbs

KJ Winston

DB | Hyattsville, MD

6'1" - 190 lbs

Abdul Carter

LB | Philadelphia, PA

6'3" - 230 lbs

Nicholas Singleton

RB | Shillington, PA

6'0" - 215 lbs

Zane Durant

DT | Orlando, FL

6'1" - 255 lbs

Keon Wylie

DE | Philadelphia, PA

6'3" - 210 lbs

Drew Allar

QB | Medina, OH

6'5" - 220 lbs

Anthony Ivey

WR | Lancaster, PA

6'0" - 180 lbs

Ken Talley

DE | Philadelphia, PA

6'2" - 243 lbs

Drew Shelton

OL | Dowingtown, PA

6'5" - 275 lbs

Jerry Cross

TE | Milwaukee, WI

6'6" - 245 lbs

Omari Evans

ATH | Killeen, TX

6'0" - 170 lbs

Andre Roye

OL | Baltimore, MD

6'6" - 310 lbs

Camron Miller

ATH | Jacksonville, FL

6'0" - 180 lbs

Kaleb Artis

DT | Queens, NY

6'4" - 290 lbs

Tyler Johnson

WR | Ridgeway, VA

6'0" - 175 lbs

Maleek McNeil

OL | Cortlandt Manor, NY

6'8" - 340 lbs

Beau Pribula

QB | York, PA

6'2" - 205 lbs

Alex Bacchetta

K | Atlanta, GA

6'3" - 200 lbs

Signed to WVU

Charlie Katarincic

OL | Wallingford, CT

6'5" - 280 lbs

Christion Stokes

DB | Harper Woods, MI

6'1" - 195 lbs

Jacolby Spells

DB | Plantation, FL

5'11" - 176 lbs

Landen Livingston

OL | Leo, IN

6'5" - 285 lbs

Maurice Hamilton

OL | Cleveland Heights, OH

6'4" - 345 lbs

Mumu Bin-Wahad

DB | Loganville, GA

6'0" - 180 lbs

Nicco Marchiol

QB | Chandler, AZ

6'3" - 218 lbs

Raleigh Collins

LB | Philadelphia, PA

6'3" - 190 lbs

Travious Lathan

LB | Miami, FL

6'1" - 207 lbs

Oliver Straw

K | Melbourne, Australia

6'2" - 225 lbs

WPIAL & City League FBS signees

Patrick Body

DB | Gateway

Committed to: Cincinnati

Jeremiah Hasley

LB | Pine-Richland

Committed to: Duke

Nick Bryan

OL | Thomas Jefferson

Committed to: Kent State

Jalen Klemm

OL | Pine-Richland

Committed to: Kansas State

Tyreese Fearbry

DE | Perry

Committed to: Kentucky

Trent Fraley

OL | Moon

Committed to: Marshall

Brandon Lawhorn-Moore

OL | Kiski Area

Committed to: Miami (Ohio)

Eli Heidenreich

WR-DB | Mt. Lebanon

Committed to: Navy

Donovan Hinish

DL | Central Catholic

Committed to: Notre Dame

Sean FitzSimmons

DL | Central Valley

Committed to: Pitt

Cade Yacamelli

RB-DB | Penn-Trafford

Committed to: Wisconsin

Fab 22 seniors

Here are the seniors on the Post-Gazette Fabulous 22 all-star team and their college decisions:

Landon Alexander, Central Valley, RB-DB, 6-0, 190: Undecided

Ben Bladel, Moon, TE-DE, 6-0, 230: Undecided

Nick Bryan, Thomas Jefferson, OT-DT, 6-3, 275: Kent State

Patrick Body, Gateway, WR-DB, 6-2, 175: Cincinnati

Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley, RB-DB, 6-0, 175: Undecided

Gannon Carothers, Central Catholic, RB-DB, 5-11, 200: Cornell

Tyreese Fearbry, Perry, WR-DE, 6-5, 230: Kentucky

Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, OL-DL, 6-3, 280: Pitt

Trent Fraley, Moon, OL-DL, 6-2, 285: Marshall.

Jeremiah Hasley, Pine-Richland, TE-LB, 6-3, 225: Duke

Eli Heidenreich, Mt. Lebanon, WR-DB, 6-0, 180: Navy

Donovan Hinish, Central Catholic, DL, 6-2, 295: Notre Dame

Luke McCoy, Laurel, RB-DB, 5-9, 180: Undecided

Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon, RB-DB, 6-0, 200: Undecided

Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon, TE-DE, 6-3, 220: Undecided

Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon, QB-DB, 5-8, 170: Undecided

Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford, RB-DB, 6-0, 205: Wisconsin

 

