The names Kenny Pickett and Sean Clifford are as synonymous with Pitt and Penn State football, respectively, as the Panther and Nittany Lion logos these days. But half a decade ago, they were fresh-faced recruits just trying to win a job on the college level.
On Wednesday, a new crop of hopeful signees will send in their letters of intent, aiming for NCAA glory -- and not just at the local universities. Some of the WPIAL's best football players will branch out and look to spread the gospel of Western Pennsylvania football far and wide.
Below is a look at the 2022 recruiting classes for Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia football, as well as the destinations for the top local products:
Ryan Baer
OT | Eastlake, OH
Addison Copeland III
WR | Buffalo, NY
Sean FitzSimmons
DE | Monaca, PA
Ryland Gandy
CB | Buford, GA
Kyle Louis
ATH | East Orange, NJ
Isaiah Montgomery
OG | Virginia Beach, VA
Che Nwabuko
RB | Manor, TX
Marquan Pope
S | Denton, TX
Jimmy Scott
DE | Athol Springs, NY
Sam Vander Haar
K | Melbourne, Australia
Dani Dennis-Sutton
DE | Owings Mills, MD
KJ Winston
DB | Hyattsville, MD
Abdul Carter
LB | Philadelphia, PA
Nicholas Singleton
RB | Shillington, PA
Zane Durant
DT | Orlando, FL
Keon Wylie
DE | Philadelphia, PA
Drew Allar
QB | Medina, OH
Anthony Ivey
WR | Lancaster, PA
Ken Talley
DE | Philadelphia, PA
Drew Shelton
OL | Dowingtown, PA
Jerry Cross
TE | Milwaukee, WI
Omari Evans
ATH | Killeen, TX
Andre Roye
OL | Baltimore, MD
Camron Miller
ATH | Jacksonville, FL
Kaleb Artis
DT | Queens, NY
Tyler Johnson
WR | Ridgeway, VA
Maleek McNeil
OL | Cortlandt Manor, NY
Beau Pribula
QB | York, PA
Alex Bacchetta
K | Atlanta, GA
Charlie Katarincic
OL | Wallingford, CT
Christion Stokes
DB | Harper Woods, MI
Jacolby Spells
DB | Plantation, FL
Landen Livingston
OL | Leo, IN
Maurice Hamilton
OL | Cleveland Heights, OH
Mumu Bin-Wahad
DB | Loganville, GA
Nicco Marchiol
QB | Chandler, AZ
Raleigh Collins
LB | Philadelphia, PA
Travious Lathan
LB | Miami, FL
Oliver Straw
K | Melbourne, Australia
Patrick Body
DB | Gateway
Jeremiah Hasley
LB | Pine-Richland
Nick Bryan
OL | Thomas Jefferson
Jalen Klemm
OL | Pine-Richland
Tyreese Fearbry
DE | Perry
Trent Fraley
OL | Moon
Brandon Lawhorn-Moore
OL | Kiski Area
Eli Heidenreich
WR-DB | Mt. Lebanon
Donovan Hinish
DL | Central Catholic
Cade Yacamelli
RB-DB | Penn-Trafford
Here are the seniors on the Post-Gazette Fabulous 22 all-star team and their college decisions:
Landon Alexander, Central Valley, RB-DB, 6-0, 190: Undecided
Ben Bladel, Moon, TE-DE, 6-0, 230: Undecided
Nick Bryan, Thomas Jefferson, OT-DT, 6-3, 275: Kent State
Patrick Body, Gateway, WR-DB, 6-2, 175: Cincinnati
Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley, RB-DB, 6-0, 175: Undecided
Gannon Carothers, Central Catholic, RB-DB, 5-11, 200: Cornell
Tyreese Fearbry, Perry, WR-DE, 6-5, 230: Kentucky
Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, OL-DL, 6-3, 280: Pitt
Trent Fraley, Moon, OL-DL, 6-2, 285: Marshall.
Jeremiah Hasley, Pine-Richland, TE-LB, 6-3, 225: Duke
Eli Heidenreich, Mt. Lebanon, WR-DB, 6-0, 180: Navy
Donovan Hinish, Central Catholic, DL, 6-2, 295: Notre Dame
Luke McCoy, Laurel, RB-DB, 5-9, 180: Undecided
Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon, RB-DB, 6-0, 200: Undecided
Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon, TE-DE, 6-3, 220: Undecided
Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon, QB-DB, 5-8, 170: Undecided
Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford, RB-DB, 6-0, 205: Wisconsin
