   Coverings

Post-Gazette journalists Shelly Bradbury, Peter Smith and Stephanie Strasburg discuss the series "Coverings."

View all stories
 

Stories in this series

Part 1 | May 20, 2019

Mennonites, Amish leaders acknowledge sexual abuse in their communities

Part 2 | May 22, 2019

After years of abuse, a Mennonite couple reconnects with each other and their family

Part 3 | May 28, 2019

Forced forgiveness: Plain community sexual abuse victims sometimes pressured to take offenders back

Part 4 | May 29, 2019

Officials say communication, cooperation has increased between Plain communities and police, social services

Part 5 | June 3, 2019

Joanna's Journey

Part 6 | June 5, 2019

Never alone: Mennonite and Amish sexual abuse victims find each other and find their voices

