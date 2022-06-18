Inspectors’ alarm grew over time

Five passenger vehicles and one Port Authority bus — all carrying nine people — were on the bridge when it collapsed in the early morning of January 28, but no one was killed. In the hours after the disaster, state and local officials said it was a miracle that no one died.

Though the National Transportation Safety Board said in a May investigation update that only two people were seriously injured and two had minor injuries, attorneys for four of the people say that’s not the case: the injuries to all their clients were serious.

The driver of a car that landed upside down near the east end of the bridge, suffered broken bones in his neck, a fractured sternum and developed blood clots in his lungs. An elderly couple traveling in a car together sustained broken vertebrae in their backs. The driver of the Port Authority bus has undergone treatments for back, neck and shoulder injuries and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“He keeps having nightmares about falling and wakes up all the time,” said Pete Giglione, an attorney for bus driver Daryl Luciani, who has still not returned to work. “It has been a very difficult time for him and his family.”

All the attorneys said they were disturbed by the reports obtained by the Post-Gazette that showed the city had failed to respond to the recommended repair work for so long.

“When do you stop passing the buck on peoples’ lives?” said Paul Ellis, an attorney for Velva and Tyrone Perry, the couple who both suffered broken vertebrae. “Whether you’re a city official or a structural engineer, when you see these inspections, at what point do you sound the alarm?”

“A lot of people had an opportunity to say and do something over the years — and didn’t,” he said. Attorneys for the other five people caught on the bridge could not be reached.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s office would not answer questions, citing the ongoing federal investigation, and the city has refused to release nearly all of its own records of the disaster. Former Mayor Bill Peduto, who held office the last eight years, has not responded to interview requests.

All of the 14 inspection reports from 2005 to last year — obtained by the Post-Gazette after filing a Right To Know request with the state — were heavily redacted. The state blacked out all analysis and nearly all commentary from inspectors, as well as the names of the inspectors and the firms that employed them.

Inspectors’ September 2018 photos show the severed cross-bracing under the bridge’s west end before it was removed in January 2019





But the written observations and photos of the bridge’s deteriorating condition are visible, as well as the recommended maintenance and some limited commentary. That, combined with additional documents and emails the Post-Gazette obtained, show that inspectors were increasingly troubled by what they saw.

“Continue monitoring the intersecting welds located in both girders and all four of the frame legs during future inspections until repairs are made,” they wrote in a conclusion to their findings after the September, 2005 inspection.

They did not identify any emergency or immediate repairs in 2005, though they raised concerns about the rusted-out joints and crumbling beams. In fact, though the bridge was a relatively young 32-years-old at the time, the inspectors estimated the remaining life span at just 15 years.

That relatively short life expectancy showed “there were problems with the design and then with poor maintenance,” said Mr. Beck, after viewing the inspection report.

Those “intersecting welds” and the “frame legs” that caught the attention of inspectors in 2005 — part of which had to be removed in 2019 — were highlighted again in the next inspection two years later.

“The deteriorated cross bracing was identified in the bridge safety inspection report as an Immediate Repair deficiency. The cross bracing has significant section loss which could affect the load carrying ability of the bridge if not repaired,” Patrick Hassett, former assistant director of the city’s Department of Public Works and Bureau of Transportation and Engineering, wrote in 2007 after the inspection that year. At the time, he requested $300,000 to repair the bracing.

“If the current condition of the deteriorated cross bracing is not repair[ed] and deterioration continues, the load carrying ability of the bridge will decrease to the point of posting the bridge for a lower weight limit,” he added in the document.

A temporary fix for a permanent problem

What followed was a series of actions by the city that continues to baffle engineering experts.

In the same 2007 document, Mr. Hassett wrote the city would design the repairs itself. What emerged was a steel cable system to provide stability to a bridge that was losing the support of the original, deteriorating, steel beam, cross-frame bracing.

However, experts told the Post-Gazette that they were surprised the city would come up with such a solution — nearly one-inch-thick steel cables — to replace the beams that were originally designed to provide the kind of strength and stability that holds up large bridges.

“Maybe in the short term to brace something, but not in the long term,” said Roberto Leon, a construction engineering professor at Virginia Tech University. “I’ve talked to a couple friends who are also in the bridge world and they’ve also never heard of something like that.”

Mr. Hota agreed: “That’s like using a Band-Aid on a cancerous wound.”

But the city plunged ahead with the plan, installing the system of criss-crossing cables between both the west and east sets of frame legs under the bridge in May, 2009. That installation date is much earlier than previously known.

The city paid Michael Facchiano Contracting of Pittsburgh $147,733.12 to install the cables, according to documents obtained by the Post-Gazette and not previously reported.

Inspectors seemed to share Mr. Leon’s view that the cables should have been just a temporary fix.

Four months after they were installed, inspectors noted in a report that the city needed to continue monitoring the intersecting welds and frame legs until “permanent” repairs were made.

Mr. Leon pointed to the report to show the cables “were not intended as a permanent fix. If you’re looking for a smoking gun [about the city’s failures that led to the collapse] that’s as close as you’re going to get.”

Though the cables were tightened once in 2014, and part of the cross-frame bracing was removed in 2019, the city never made any additional repairs — permanent or otherwise — to the intersecting welds or the four frame legs before it collapsed 13 years later.