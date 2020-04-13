The young woman wandered alone through a dusty camp near the Rio Grande. A slight breeze had cleared away smoke from the morning cooking fires. Four men moved among the tents, picking up small pieces of garbage.

The woman paused when she saw Sandra Villarroel sitting on a concrete planter 20 feet away. In this camp of dark-skinned asylum seekers stuck in immigration limbo, Sandra was an unusual sight. She had fair complexion and pink hair pulled into pigtails. She wore a sweatshirt dyed turquoise, pink and blue. Slowly, the young woman moved closer.

Sandra did not notice the young woman’s gaze or her movements. Her mind remained fixed on a question. Sandra pulled up a sleeve to reveal 17 words tattooed on her left forearm: Proverbs 31:8. She had dreamed about this ancient verse: “Speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves, protect the rights of all who are helpless.”

Those words compelled Sandra to search for the most vulnerable people she could find. She ended up in this refugee camp, 1,600 miles from her home in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood, where she and a small team of volunteers had been delivering soap, shampoo, food and other supplies to people speared by trauma. Sandra had asked God, “Is this supposed to be my path in life?” She’d found pieces of an answer the past few days.

A quiet voice interrupted her thoughts: “Where are you from?”

Sandra looked up. The young woman stood before her, clutching a clear plastic baggie containing a muffin and two cookies. Dried dirt had embedded itself in every crack and crevice in her pink plastic shoes.

“I’m from Chile, but now I live in Pittsburgh, in the northern part of the United States,” Sandra replied. “Why?”

“I just wanted to ask you a question” the woman said.

“Go for it. I’m not charging for questions today,” Sandra joked.

The woman began her story. She had journeyed here from Honduras, she said. Her family there could not afford to send her to school, so she ended up on streets run by gangs. She became pregnant and gave birth to a son, now 5 years old. She knows that when he turns 12 the Honduran streets will claim him, just as they claimed her. His will be a life of alcohol, drugs, crime and violence. Honduras is one of the deadliest countries in the world, thanks mostly to its warring gangs. She wants her son to have a better life. Or simply a life.

So she and her son fled north, hoping to enter the United States. When they arrived at the U.S. border at Matamoros, she said, officials sent them back to Mexico to await a March hearing. Confused and broke, she ended up in this sprawling camp near a bridge connecting Matamoros and Brownsville, Texas. It’s a haphazard collection of more than 600 tents housing an estimated 2,500 people seeking refuge in the U.S. Under the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols, they must wait in Mexico while courts process their cases. Sometimes this can take months.

“I would walk back and forth everywhere through the camp with my son,” the woman said. “There were times when my son would say he was hungry and his stomach hurt. I had no money and no phone, and I would tell him I’m hungry, too, but I can’t give you anything. And then he said he didn’t want to be here anymore.”

The son cried. He wanted to go back home to his grandmother. A relative sent the woman a cellphone, and the boy was able to talk to an uncle in Florida. “Come and rescue me,” the boy said to him. “I don’t want to be here. I sleep in the dirt.”

The woman, who said she was 22 but appeared much younger, grew increasingly desperate. The camp was dirty and dangerous. Parents worried about losing their kids to human traffickers and cartel members who walked in and out of the camp at will. Children here tell stories of kidnapping and rape. There is no security.

One day, the young woman heard rumors that children crossing the border alone would be able to stay in the United States — an issue often debated in camp. The idea stuck in her son’s 5-year-old mind. He hated camp life and said he was going to leave and no one was going to stop him.

She said he slipped away from her 22 days ago. He walked out of the camp and, alone, crossed the Gateway International Bridge connecting Matamoros to Brownsville.

Now he is housed in a facility in New York state, she said. She is able to contact him by phone. He tells her he has food, a bed and is treated well. But she misses her son and wants to be with him.

The young woman asked Sandra, “Do you think they will let me go across even if I don’t have my child, or do you think I can get a permit to be with my child?”