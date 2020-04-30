‘Four dead in Ohio’

In the chaotic days after, when half the town blamed the students, the Kent State campus was shut down along with hundreds of campuses across the country, fearing a repeat of May 4.

Kent State students were left to deal with the trauma on their own, without counseling or assemblies.

“It was a fork in the road,” Casale says, “and it changed me and it sent something through my body that was like battery acid.”

Butler took off for Europe for two months. Hynde went hitchhiking around Canada. Walsh moved to Cleveland to focus on The James Gang.

“Being at the shootings really affected me profoundly,” Walsh told The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2012. “I decided that maybe I don’t need a degree that bad.”

Indeed, that summer The James Gang toured with The Who and hit the charts with “Funk #49.”

For the others, after a summer of just coping, the fall brought new urgency to figure out a life.

“There were plenty of quote-unquote ‘normal’ people who came out of it and got their jobs and their degrees and their careers,” Butler says. “But in my circle, everyone felt that ‘I have to invent a life that was unique and uncompromising and creative, and had as little to do with the uber-culture as possible.’ ”

“You had two choices,” Casale says. “Either you have a creative response in one way or another, or you give in and become one of the pod people and just shut up and go to work and toe the line.”

Option No. 2 it was.

Casale went the most extreme route, complete with hazmat suits and flower pots, aka “energy domes.” His politicization was sealed, he says, by his experience at Kent State grad school that fall under professors introducing him to Noam Chomsky, libertarianism, the real history of the CIA and other counterculture ideas.

He and Lewis began to form a universe around the concept of “de-evolution”: the human race going backward.

“It was like, OK, there isn’t progress,” Casale says. “Things aren’t getting better, things are getting worse, people are getting dumber, and they’re repeating all these horrible soundbites and all this propaganda that they read and see. And, you know, we were kind of smart ass and kind of Dada-esque and there was a certain kind of satirical humor but also anger mixed with it.

“And I decided to make art, you know, de-evolution art, and we contracted the word down to Devo, so it was Art Devo.”

That’s around when the brilliant Mark Mothersbaugh showed up on campus to take some art classes, and thoughts turned toward making “Devo music” with the rule that “we would only pursue something if it didn’t sound like anything else.”

What came out was stripped down, minimalistic, “brutalistic” even.

“When people heard it, they hated us,” Casale says. “They either felt sorry for us like, ‘These guys are crazy and they’re fools’ or they hated us like, ‘You guys are destroying rock ’n’ roll!’ That’s what galvanized us and made us feel even more like we were doing the right thing, because when we looked at the people who hated us … we hated them!”



Unlikely alliance