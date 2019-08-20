Advertisement
City
Carrick looks to rebound with first-year coach Brian Nolte and newfound optimism
With a young core, Brashear hopes to shape its future in 2019
Experience should be hallmark for University Prep this season
Allderdice places importance on size in bid for City League three-peat
Rod Rutherford trying to rebuild culture in third season at Perry
Westinghouse ready to show it is much more than Dayon Hayes
1A
Full 1A preview coming August 13.
Young Avella roster hopes to develop balanced offense
Chartiers-Houston looks to senior class to get back to winning ways
West Greene relying on run game to get over hump
Mapletown hoping to rebound from last year’s 0-10 season
Plenty of talent surrounds new California head coach Ed Woods
Jefferson-Morgan optimistic young core will lead turnaround
WPIAL 1A preview: Clairton primed for return to prominence
Bears are ranked No. 1, but Laurel looks to have one of its best teams in a while.
New coach J.J. Knabb hopes to break Bentworth’s playoff drought
With four all-conference returners, Monessen looks to complete turnaround
2A
Coming August 14 - 15
3A
Coming August 16
4A
Coming August 17
5A
Coming August 18 - 19
6A
Coming August 19
