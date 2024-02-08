Rise and grind

In more than 100 years of its existence, the world of WPIAL high school sports has never had an athlete like Joseph Roth.

If that seems like an overstatement, it’s not. Unique is a most appropriate word to describe Roth, a senior at Ellwood City High School.

Roth competes in swimming and basketball. In case you didn’t know, those two sports are in the same season. It’s practically unheard of for a high school athlete to compete in those two because it can be grueling. Sure, the WPIAL has had some athletes try swimming and basketball over the years, but not many. Athletes don’t generally go from shooting jumpers to jumping in a pool.

Certainly, no athlete in the history of the WPIAL has made a splash in both sports like Roth.

Joseph Connor Roth (he prefers Joseph over Joe) is 18, the youngest of Rick and Denise Roth’s five children. In swimming, he is a state record holder and multiple-time state champion who also owns WPIAL championships and a WPIAL record. In basketball, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound Roth has been a four-year starter and a WPIAL champ. This season, he is second in entire WPIAL in scoring, surpassed 1,000 rebounds for his career and is closing in on 2,000 points. Only a few in WPIAL history have been 2,000-1,000 players.

“If you take a step back and try to put things in perspective, I don’t know if there has ever been an athlete in the WPIAL to excel in two sports like this at the same time like him,” said Ellwood City basketball coach Dan Bradley.

Roth, though, doesn’t see what he’s doing as extraordinary. “It’s just what I do,” he said, nonchalantly.

And don’t forget Roth also was on Ellwood City’s golf team the past two years and in the spring will likely be a starting first baseman in baseball for the third season. Not to be outdone, has a 4.0 grade-point average in the classroom.

But living the life of an elite swimmer, star basketball player and honors student can be rough, exhausting, demanding and taxing. The Post-Gazette decided to follow around Roth in his ultra-busy world for a day and chronicle his activity. Here is a day in the life of a one-of-a-kind WPIAL athlete from Wednesday, Jan. 31:

Making the grade