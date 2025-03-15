Ken Gormley joined the law school faculty at Duquesne in 1994, following nearly a decade and a half practicing in various legal and academic roles. (Courtesy of Duquesne University)Joanne Byrd Rogers, wife of Fred Rogers, reacts after receiving an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Duquesne University President Ken Gormley during the Class of 2019 Commencement ceremony at PPG Paints Arena. (Lake Fong/Post-Gazette)
Attorney Thomas Kline, left, gets a fist-bump from Duquesne University President Ken Gormley after the unveiling of a sign indicating the renaming of the university’s law school in honor of Kline in 2022. At right is the law school’s former dean, Ron Davenport. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
Duquesne University President Ken Gormley shows off his school ring in his office on the Duquesne University campus. Gormley said the view behind him is his favorite. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
Duquesne University President Ken Gormley, center, signs a renewed Academic Cooperation Agreement between the University and the Supreme Court of Costa Rica during a ceremony at the Thomas R. Kline School of Law in 2023. Far left are retired Justice Luis Fernando Solano Carrera and Duquesne Provost David Dausey. Far-right is Law Dean April Barton, and beside her is Olman Rodriguez, law clerk for the Supreme Court of Costa Rica. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
Ken Gormley, president of Duquesne University, at the site of a groundbreaking ceremony for Duquesne University, proposed a new College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2022, on the Duquesne University campus, Uptown. The university’s boldest initiative to date, the new college, will provide training and education to the next generation of physicians. (Nate Guidry/Post-Gazette)
Duquesne University President Ken Gormley, center, future med students Rose Trimpey-Warhaftig, left, and Jacob Dimenbort, right, cut the ribbon with other school and public officials during the official opening of the new College of Osteopathic Medicine at Duquesne University. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)
Duquesne University President Ken Gormley, center leads a procession through campus with future med students Rose Trimpey-Warhaftig, left, and Jacob Dimenbort, right, part of the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new College of Osteopathic Medicine at Duquesne University in 2024. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)
Rebecca Gormley, a senior at Duquesne University, greets her father, Ken Gormley after being named 13th President of Duquesne University while Ken’s wife Laura, looks on in 2015. Gormley will succeed Dr. Charles Dougherty, who will retire on June 30, 2016. (Lake Fong/Post-Gazette)
Duquesne University President Ken Gormley, left, greats Halil “Chabi” Barre as the Men’s Basketball team boards the bus at Duquesne Campus to play against BYU in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2024. Watching the Dukes play in “March Madness” is one of the highlights of Gormley’s tenure as President. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)
Duquesne University President Ken Gormley talks about the UMPC Cooper Fieldhouse in 2018, at Duquesne University’s A.J. Palumbo Center. The school announced a renovation of the A.J. Palumbo Center, with a renaming to honor NBA player Chuck Cooper, who played at Duquesne. (Andrew Stein/Post-Gazette)
Duquesne President Ken Gormley, left, wraps his arm around wife of Mr. Rogers, Joanne Rogers, second from right, at the start of “A Special Conversation” and panel discussion on the relevance of Fred Rogers today and the novel “The Good Neighbor, The Life and Work of Fred Rogers” by Maxwell King in the Power Center at Duquesne University Uptown in 2018,. (Jessie Wardarski/Post-Gazette)
Duquesne President Ken Gormley speaks to the audience in Temple Sinai during the memorial of Dr. Cyril Wecht in Squirrel Hill in 2024. (Esteban Marenco/Post-Gazette)
Duquesne University President Ken Gormley, left, speaks as U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, center, and U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Marjorie Rendell, right, listen during an intimate conversation on the life and career of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor in 2018, at A.J. Palumbo Center in Uptown. (Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette)
Duquesne University President Ken Gormley, center, participate into the Understanding Impeachment panel discussion with School of Law professors, Wilson Huhn, left, and Jane Campbell Moriarty in 2019 in Pittsburgh. (Lake Fong/Post-Gazette)
Duquesne University President Kevin Gormley taps head basketball coach Keith Dambrot on the shouldler after the coach announced his retirement at a press conference at Power Center Ballroom on campus in 2024. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)