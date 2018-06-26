The jury in the Michael Rosfeld homicide trial comes from a pool of 144 potential candidates picked at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg. The jurors for the homicide trial of the former East Pittsburgh police officer were questioned by prosecutors with the Allegheny County district attorney's office and Mr. Rosfeld's lawyer, Patrick Thomassey. The jury will comprise 12 jurors and four alternates. As of Tuesday, nine jurors have been selected. Hover over or tap the profiles to reveal their information.