Michael Rosfeld trial: Nine jurors chosen, including three African Americans

Judge Alexander P. Bicket, Allegheny County Common Pleas Court

  • Elected in 2011, assumed the bench in January 2012
  • Spent four years in court's family division; moved to criminal court in 2016
  • 23 years in insurance defense litigation

Patrick Thomassey, Attorney representing Michael Rosfeld

  • 35 years as a defense attorney
  • Spent 5 years as an assistant district attorney early in his career
  • Duquesne Law School graduate

Dan Fitzsimmons, Allegheny County Chief Trial Deputy District Attorney

  • 37 years in the Allegheny County D.A.'s office
  • 30 of those years spent exclusively on homicides
  • Has prosecuted more than 170 homicides

Jonathan Fodi, Prosecution's second chair

  • 10 years with the Allegheny County D.A.'s office
  • 2008 Wake Forest University graduate

PICKING THE ROSFELD JURY

The jury in the Michael Rosfeld homicide trial comes from a pool of 144 potential candidates picked at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg. The jurors for the homicide trial of the former East Pittsburgh police officer were questioned by prosecutors with the Allegheny County district attorney's office and Mr. Rosfeld's lawyer, Patrick Thomassey. The jury will comprise 12 jurors and four alternates. As of Tuesday, nine jurors have been selected.  Hover over or tap the profiles to reveal their information.

