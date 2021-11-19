One library’s cautionary tale

In Moon, librarians and the director are charged with upholding those principles.

The library director – who is hired by the board – also chooses which books are included in the facility’s collection. The library board is not involved in that process.

Still, supervisors have made several changes to the library board’s membership over the past few years.

In all, four people appointed to the seven-person board have not been endorsed by library board members but were chosen by supervisors. Typically, library board members will interview candidates and send their recommendations to supervisors. The supervisors hold a final vote on appointees.

“I just think that [the supervisors] felt they wanted to have a little bit more inside control of the board itself,” said Ted Dengel, a former board member who was not reappointed last January, a month after the drag queen book was posted on Facebook.

It was not clear if the appointments were connected to the controversy over the book.

Mr. McCrimmon said he believes that supervisors have “been involved to the degree they want to” in the selection of library board members.

“Are they perhaps concerned with what happens if the board of trustees and the library keeps pushing for the inclusion of books that are in the ALA recommendations? Yeah, that may be but that’s an individual supervisor point,” Mr. McCrimmon said. “I wouldn’t collectively attribute that to all the supervisors.”

Additionally, library officials are seeking a 20% increase in township funding to help them stay afloat, Ms. Emmerling said. Without it, officials have said during public meetings, they will need to reallocate funds used for various things like book collections, programming and staff.

They also need additional funding to help find a new location for the library. The facility is currently in a building owned by the Moon Township Municipal Authority. The building is also home to the Moon tax office and other government entities. As things currently stand, the library has a 10 year lease with the authority. They are about halfway through the rental agreement.

Library officials have considered renewing their lease, buying a new facility to house the library or building new. Additional space is needed as the library continues to grow – with more than 50,000 visits to the facility last year – and upgrades to furniture and bookshelves are necessary. Officials are also hopeful the library could be used for community events.

For Ms. Emmerling the question remains: How does the library board have a functional work relationship that grasps the mandates of a public library while satisfying the township supervisors who control important purse strings?

“What is the future, what kind of town do we want to have,” Ms. Emmerling said. “Do we want to have a welcoming town with a vibrant public space or do we want to say that we want to be enforcing a town culture? This seems to be an impasse.”