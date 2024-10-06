Shadow of the sun

Massive solar farms are eating up acreage across rural Pa. — triggering fear, anger, heated disputes
The front line in America’s struggle for a carbon-free future is a postage stamp of a southwestern Pennsylvania municipality — a place that has no traffic lights, no restaurants, no post office.
Almost no one in Washington County’s Jefferson Township, population 1,326, will say they oppose green energy. They’re just against the proposed 1,000-acre solar farm — the equivalent of 758 football fields — that developers want to build in an agricultural and wooded pocket featuring greeting card vistas of gravel roads and fields fragrant with new mown hay.
“It’s beautiful and it’s not going to be beautiful,” said Emily Waters, 34, who with her husband, 38-year-old Daniel and 7-year-old daughter Sawyer, live in a house they built three years ago in Jefferson. “It’s what we love out here. It’s slowly being stripped away from us.”
And they don’t see much benefit in return.
“Are we getting lower electricity rates? We are not,” she said. “How are the local people really benefiting from this?”
Nearly 60% of Pennsylvania’s electricity is generated from natural gas, followed by nuclear power, 31.9%; coal, 5.4%; and other sources, 3.7%, according to Pittsburgh Works Together, a Green Tree-based economic development group. Those figures are changing fast.
Less than 1% of the electricity generated in Pennsylvania comes from the sun today, but utility-grade solar energy production is expected to explode 288% to 3,321.62 megawatts between 2023 and 2028, according to the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Solar Energy Industries Association. In 2023 alone, utility-scale solar capacity in Pennsylvania increased four-fold to exceed 800 megawatts, enough to light 400,000 homes.
Some residents worry the developments will hurt property values, which developers dispute.
“I don’t have a mansion in any sense, but it’s my home,” said Brenda Coughenour, 71, who lives in a one-story, 100-year-old house with vinyl siding in Smith Township, near a proposed 118-acre solar farm. “That’s all I have. We have homes here. How can you do this? They’re preying on these small communities.”
Tensions between solar developers, municipal officials and residents have turned particularly testy in Washington County, an hour and a half southwest of Pittsburgh, minutes from the West Virginia state line.
“I got a question for you,” one woman shouted at a Jefferson planning commission meeting in September, held at the local fire hall set up with rows of metal folding chairs. “How do you sleep at night?”
“Does this help the community at all?” another woman yelled.
Planning commission chair Alan B. Gould lamented the attacks that board members have endured since the spring as rules for solar farms were being hammered out during tense public meetings.
“Some are our neighbors, some are even family members,” Mr. Gould, 88, who joined the planning commission when Lyndon Johnson was in the White House, said about the board critics. “Called a liar after all this time — it hurts.
“This has gone sideways.”
Mr. Gould said he and another planner have considered quitting the board. Other municipal officials are also feeling the heat.
On Sept. 17, after an evening of resident shouting and tearful pleas to “protect future generations,” Jefferson Township board Chair Chris Lawrence unexpectedly stood and declared, “It’s 9:05 and I resign from the Jefferson Township Board of Supervisors.”
He has since rescinded his resignation.
“I’ve been harassed, I’ve been accused of lying,” Mr. Lawrence told a standing-room-only crowd at the firehall a few weeks later. “You have no idea of the hell I’ve had.”
Solar development pressures in rural areas are likely to intensify in the years to come as the federal government struggles to meet clean energy goals by 2050. The Department of Energy estimates that more than 10 million acres of solar development will be needed to reach that goal — 80% of which could be sited on agricultural lands, according to the American Farmland Trust, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that protects farmland and ranches.
The sun offers the cleanest, most abundant and renewable energy source, with enough sunlight shining on the continental U.S. in five minutes to satisfy the country’s electricity needs for an entire month, while the cost of developing utility-scale solar energy systems has fallen 59% over the past decade, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.
The Inflation Reduction Act, which is investing hundreds of billions of dollars in clean energy, electric vehicles and tax credits, has sparked a nearly four-fold jump in solar module manufacturing capacity since the law was enacted in 2022.
But the generational shift in energy policy is stoking longstanding suspicions among some rural Pennsylvanians that investors are exploiting country folk to keep the lights on in city office towers. That rural America is — yet again — being made the sacrificial lamb to urban areas when the disparities of rural life already include shorter lives, higher rates of joblessness and poorer access to health care services.
Panels and photons
Here’s how solar energy works.
When sunlight hits a solar panel, photons from the sun are absorbed by photovoltaic cells in the panel. The energy that is absorbed releases electrons, which flow as electric current to an inverter and, eventually onto the electric grid.
Pennsylvania requires electric utilities to obtain about 18% of their electricity from alternative sources. Of that, about 8% is designated for renewable sources such as solar and wind, and a .5% carve-out exists specifically for solar power. The state of Pennsylvania is the biggest exporter of electricity in the U.S., according to an August report by Pittsburgh Works Together. In 2023, electricity generated in Pennsylvania covered the combined shortfalls in Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.
REV Renewables Inc., a 3-year-old company with offices in New York and elsewhere, would further increase Pennsylvania’s power generating capacity with the proposed $300 million solar farm in Jefferson, which will cover 1,000 acres of reclaimed strip mines. A 450-acre expansion is possible later.
The company has lined up properties for the development but has not yet submitted a formal application to the township pending Jefferson’s enactment of a solar ordinance, planning Chair Mr. Gould said.
Energy infrastructure outfit LS Power created REV Renewables in 2021 with two dozen solar, wind and other alternative energy facilities across the country in its portfolio. The Jefferson Township solar farm would be a first for the company in Pennsylvania.
Company officials say solar will benefit the community with higher tax revenue from new real estate property assessments and a boost to the local economy. In addition, they cited studies that found negligible solar farm impact on property values.
If fully developed, the Jefferson project would rival a recently completed 1,600-acre solar farm in Fulton and Franklin counties, built on former dairy and crop land, and help the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, 200 miles away, reach carbon neutrality by 2042.
Jefferson’s anticipated 18-month construction period, starting in 2026, is projected to create 450 temporary jobs, developers say. It will also generate enough electricity to power 34,000 homes for a year.
Jefferson is not the only place where solar is moving in.
Next door in Smith Township, Susquehanna Solar LLC wants to build a 118-acre solar array. An hour away in Fayette County, the Fort Mill, S.C-based company wants to develop an 89-acre solar farm in Georges Township.
Construction also recently started on a Clearfield County solar farm — Pennsylvania’s biggest so far — which will cover 2,700 acres and generate green electricity to send north for environmentally conscious consumers in New York state.
'Where does the electricity go?'
Complaints about solar development projects often center on the raw deal that rural residents say they’re getting in exchange for ugly industrial developments in pristine backyards.
“Where does the electricity go? It goes to the grid,” said 42-year-old school psychologist Riley Lampe, who’s protesting the Fayette County solar farm planned near her home in Georges Township. The township has no land use zoning ordinance.
“Our community’s not going to get any benefits from this.”
Those concerns were echoed mid-September at the Jefferson firehall meeting when a middle-age man shouted to REV Renewables’ officials, “Why don’t you give us some of this power?”
Company officials did not answer.
Community solar projects could give consumers access to lower cost electricity, but REV Renewables is proposing to sell its power to the local utility instead of directly to consumers.
Critics of the project there pushed back against the solar tide, first by demanding that such developments simply be banned in the municipality.
That won’t work, Jefferson solicitor Ashley Puchalski told residents at a planning meeting.
“Right now, there is no active ordinance,” she said at the September meeting. “A lot of people in this room don’t want REV in this community at all. That can’t happen. They’re allowed to develop here whether we have an ordinance or not.”
On the flip side, a solar energy ban would negate landowner rights, retired investment adviser Steve Linkowski told the planning board at the same meeting.
Mr. Linkowski is among the landowners who’ve leased or sold property for the Jefferson solar farm. He worries that solar opponents may have been trying to send a message when all the fish suddenly died in a pond near his home after he inked a deal with developers.
“You shall not prevent me from harvesting the sun,” the 63-year-old Mr. Linkowski told the board in a firm voice. “That land is agricultural and will stay agricultural and generate electricity.”
He said he plans to graze sheep under the solar panels.
“I understand everybody’s side,” he said later, bouncing through his pastures rutted with groundhog holes in a four-wheel-drive pickup. “Landowners — you can do whatever you want and so can I.”
“How do you say no to that opportunity?”
A new study by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania found that landowners typically receive $800 to $2,200 an acre in leasing fees for solar farms, along with a 2% inflation escalator.
Regulating the solar boom
Jefferson’s solar ordinance was expected to be adopted in November, but it may be delayed. Meanwhile, Smith, Cross Creek and Independence townships nearby are discussing or have enacted their own solar restrictions.
A key feature of those ordinances is the posting of a bond to cover the cost of decommissioning solar farms after the expected lifespan in case the operator goes bankrupt — a provision shaped by the region’s troubled past with coal mining land reclamation.
Centerville Borough in the southern part of the county is also weighing solar regulations, according to the Washington County Planning Commission.
Since the early days of the controversy, critics of the Jefferson project have shifted focus from rushing township planners to write regulations for solar energy to advocating for restrictions on where the projects can be built to boosting buffer requirements to blunt the visual impact of acres of glass and aluminum struts.
At a heated Sept. 11 Jefferson planning commission meeting, the board voted to recommend a solar ordinance to township supervisors for adoption, despite pleas from a dozen critics who urged the board to continue tightening the restrictions.
“Do not let them run our township,” 31-year-old specialty meat farmer Teddi Lombardi pleaded, referring to solar companies.
Another woman called the regulations a “joke of an ordinance” and “disturbingly flawed.”
The proposed ordinance would permit solar farm construction on about 20% of the 22.6-square-mile municipality, an overlay roughly mirroring land that had been stripmined of coal. The ordinance would also limit property line setbacks for such developments.
Stung by the defeat in trying to stall the ordinance, Michele Rupani joined other opponents in leaving the fire hall without speaking.
The struggle wasn’t over, said Ms. Rupani, a Jefferson resident for 52 years. The battle must now be taken to the board of supervisors.
“Fight to the end,” she said.
