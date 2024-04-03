Pittsburgh-area flooding: April 3, 2024 By webdesk Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Beaver Falls and Franklin Township firefighters rescued a couple and their two dogs from their home, which was surrounded by water, on McKim Way in North Sewickley on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The Connoquenessing Creek overflowed its banks and the road was closed. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette) North Sewickley firefighters Carl Dillon, left, and Brent Tritt trudge through the flood water along McKim Way in North Sewickley on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The pair had knocked on doors and several residents had refused to be evacuated. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette) Flooding in Beaver County street sign is surrounded by water along Mercer Road in North Sewickley on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The Connoquenessing Creek overflowed its banks and the road was closed. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette) Beaver Falls firefighter Jason Tyger, right, gets some help carrying a woman from the rescue boat after being rescued from her home on McKim Way in Franklin Township, Beaver County on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette) A North Sewickley firefighter leads a rescued dog from the boat along McKim Way in Franklin Township, Beaver County on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette) Beaver Falls, Franklin, and North Sewickley fire departments responded to two people who needed to be rescued from their home surrounded by water on McKim Way in Franklin Township.(Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette) Beaver Falls firefighter Nick Marcinko, center, picks up a propane tank floating in flood water along McKim Way in Franklin Township, Beaver County, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette) Beaver Falls firefighter Nick Marcinko, left, picks up a propane tank floating in flood water along McKim Way in Franklin Township, Beaver County, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette) The Connoquenessing Creek overflowed its banks to close Mercer Road in North Sewickley Wednesday morning.(Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette) Beaver Falls, Franklin, and North Sewickley fire departments responded to two people who needed to be rescued from their home surrounded by water on McKim Way in Franklin Township.(Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette) Beaver Falls, Franklin, and North Sewickley fire departments responded to two people who needed to be rescued from their home surrounded by water on McKim Way in Franklin Township.(Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette) The Mon Wharf parking area is flooded on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette) Several encampments along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail are abandoned, with soaked tents and some still partially open to the rain trickling in. In other areas, tents were completely flattened. Soaked crumbled-up shirts, jackets, and bags scattered the muddy ground.(Jordan Anderson/Post-Gazette) Several encampments along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail are abandoned, with soaked tents and some still partially open to the rain trickling in. In other areas, tents were completely flattened. Soaked crumbled-up shirts, jackets, and bags scattered the muddy ground.(Jordan Anderson/Post-Gazette) Near the Rachel Carlson Bridge, one part of the trail was entirely submerged in water.(Jordan Anderson/Post-Gazette) Near the Rachel Carlson Bridge, one part of the trail was entirely submerged in water.(Jordan Anderson/Post-Gazette) The Allegheny River overflows on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.(Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette) Floodwaters begin to creep onto the Parkway East’s “bathtub” section in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette) Flooding on the Three Rivers Heritage Trail as seen from the Smithfield Street Bridge on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette) The Mon Wharf parking area is flooded on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette) Related Photos