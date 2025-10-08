It’s easy to understand why the pizza is the main draw at this newish Allegheny West spot. Owner Beau Mitall served some of the most desirable pies in town from the mobile operation he ran from 2016 until Alberta’s mid-2024 brick-and-mortar debut.

The pizza, with balanced topping builds and a crust charred slightly in the wood-fired oven, is even better than the truck-era versions.

What makes Alberta’s list-worthy is how strong the rest of the concise menu is. Salads, all too often relegated to an afterthought of tired greens and side dressing at many pizzerias, are superstars; there are must-get standards such as the Caesar and market-driven celebrations like the impressive summer watermelon variation. Make sure to add a seafood starter; roasted sardines with tomato mojo is my go-to.

If you’re looking to go a non-pizza route, you could put together a few small plates and add a couple of the outstanding, large-format options on the menu. Mitall’s cotoletta (a crispy-crunchy pork cutlet) and meatballs (get the spicy version with pickled peppers) are textbook terrific.

The pizzeria’s design is cosmopolitan and can be boisterous at peak hours. Service is professional with a good dose of neighborhood restaurant warmth.

917 Western Ave., Allegheny West; albertaspizzapgh.com