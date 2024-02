Broadway Avenue in Beechview near the Hampshire stop on the Red Line is vibrant on a cold winter afternoon in January. Cumbia tunes broadcast from speakers outside the Las Palmas-IGA grocery store. Patrons flock to the grocer's two food stalls adjacent to the store, lining up for al pastor pork sliced from the rotating trompo. Across the street, a crew of workers piles into the warm confines of La Cocina de Betty for a lunch of baleadas, pupusas and tortas.



Nearly two decades after a near-catastrophic financial scandal threatened to blight the neighborhood south of the Fort Pitt and Liberty tunnels, today's Beechview is on the cusp of becoming one of Pittsburgh's most dynamic dining destinations. The gastronomic exhilaration is fueled primarily by the rise of culinary endeavors from immigrants from Mexico and Central America.

"What has been happening now is a promise of what Beechview represents for the Latino community," says Guillermo Velazquez, executive director of Pittsburgh Hispanic Development Corporation, headquartered in the neighborhood. "There were vacancies for commercial opportunities at an accessible price, and businesses have started to thrive in them."

Velazquez estimates that the current population of Beechview with Hispanic heritage is approximately 15%. That figure is up from the 10% statistic noted in the 2020 census and 7% in 2010.

The neighborhood sports easy access to Downtown and the South Hills via several stops on the T's Red Line, and the Las Palmas grocery store is a shopping nexus for home cooks and restaurant owners. The area around the T and the grocery is a restaurant hub, and a second grouping congregates a half mile up the hill toward Dormont.

"Beechview is very convenient. My kids go to a good school in the district. We have a big grocery store right across the street. And we can have a clientele that's a little bit of everything. Hondurans and Salvadorians love to come here, but people from everywhere are finding us now," says Maria Elizabeth "Betty" Hernandez, chef-owner of La Cocina de Betty.

Food historically has helped immigrants find comfort in a new place, and it has also served as a gateway for cultural exchange. Those time-tested ideas, exemplified by generation after generation of immigrants to the United States, are what make our collective food culture so dynamic.

"It might feel different to the longtime Beechview locals. But over time, the generations become what we see around the United States everywhere. Cultures mingle and mix. It's what we see everywhere," says Velazquez.

You can see that on display in Beechview at Beto's, the city's oldest continuously operating pizza business.

"We've been here for a long time, and we see a neighborhood on the rise again. Beechview is such a diverse area now. We have a lot of great restaurants here," says Jamie Pipes of Beto's.

It's hard to believe, but not too long ago, pizza seemed "exotic." There were no pizzerias in Pittsburgh in 1949 when the Wheeling (West Virginia) News-Register commented on the opening of DiCarlo's Pizza. "The brothers specialize in an Italian delicacy called Pizza, which has been called 'the poor man's cheese cake,'" the paper noted.

In addition to Beto's, Beechview is home to the original Slice on Broadway, one of the pioneers of the new wave of Pittsburgh pizza. (Sorry, Fiori's fans. That iconic pizza spot is about a football field away from the neighborhood border in Brookline.)

While a few longtime Beechview destinations such as The Huddle have closed in recent years, newer spots such as Los Inmortales Fondita con Sabor Latino! (perhaps the best-named restaurant in Pittsburgh) and the takeout operation Mexican Sazon Lichita, run by migrants from Puebla, are deepening the mix of offerings — as is the kitchen of vegan food delivery service Chip and Kale.

These six restaurants capture the essence of what makes dining in Beechview what it is today.