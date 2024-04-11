From pierogi to xiao long bao, we’ll explore Pittsburgh’s rich history with the stuffed delights

On April 5, the crowd at PNC Park cheered Jalapeño Hannah, Cheese Chester, Sauerkraut Saul, Oliver Onion and Bacon Burt as they charged 280 yards in the first Great Pierogy Race of the 2024 Pittsburgh Pirates season.

Our beloved, costumed pierogies, running now for their 25th season, are among competitive sports' greatest non-mascot icons. They also represent a key component in the delicious culinary history of Pittsburgh, one which we benefit deeply from today: dumplings.

We’re going to show you how much Pittsburgh loves dumplings in a six-part, biweekly series exploring the delectable reach they have in Western Pennsylvania. We’ll take you through our historical connections to these stuffed delights and point you to where you can eat them today. We’ll have recipes for the home kitchen. We’re calling it the Pittsburgh Dumpling Project.