Schedule

There will be 18 Steelers practices for fans to attend. Fan-related festivities begin on July 27 when the Steelers hold their first (helmets-only) practice. The first practice in full pads will be the following Monday, Aug. 1. The final practice open to the public before breaking camp will be Aug. 18.

The popular nighttime “Friday Night Lights” practice will be held on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Presale tickets can be purchased at Greater Latrobe Athletic Office on the Greater Latrobe Senior High Campus (131 High School Road, Latrobe, PA 15650). Tickets can also be purchased at Latrobe Memorial Stadium throughout the day on Aug. 5. Tickets are $5, but children under 5 years old get in free.

Latrobe Chamber of Commerce is putting on a Steeler Fest on the street adjacent outside the stadium from 11 a.m. until about 4 p.m. with games, vendors and a band. The team will hold about a 20- to 25-minute autograph session before practice begins. A Zambelli fireworks display caps the evening.

The women’s training camp, where women can run on-field drills led by former Steelers, get sideline access during practice and participate in an autograph session, is Saturday, Aug. 6.

All practices (except for Friday Night Lights) are scheduled for 1:55 p.m., but doors open to the public at noon. Admission is free, but you do need a ticket, with the team suggesting mobile ticketing for the fastest and most secure entry.

While autographs aren’t guaranteed, players regularly visit fan areas after practice to sign items. There will also be an official Steelers Pro Shop location for official team merchandise and memorabilia, plus the Steelers Nation Unite Tent where visitors can spin a prize wheel and participate in various drills. Tailgating isn’t permitted.