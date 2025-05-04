Kyle Conway of Bloomfield, 38, cheers runners on with his wife Kathleen, 38, and his son Kayden, 3, on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield on May 4, 2025. (Samuel Long/Post-Gazette.)

Joe Ratay and Caitlynn Verzino hold a sign from the window of a first-floor apartment along Bryant Street in Highland Park during the Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (King Jemison/Post-Gazette)

A runner starts the next leg of a relay on S. Atlantic Avenue in Bloomfield during the Pittsburgh Marathon on May 4, 2025. (Samuel Long/Post-Gazette)

Everlyn Kenboi celebrates while crossing the finish line and winning the Woman’s Marathon on Sunday May 4, 2025. (Justin Guido/Post-Gazette)