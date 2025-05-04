The sun makes a brief appearance as runners cross the David McCullough bridge as the 2025 Pittsburgh Marathon gets underway, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Madelyn Gregory, 20; McKenna Johnson, 19; Els Krimsky, 20; Brenna Mancini, 20, cheer for their friend Antonio on Forbes Avenue in Oakland on May 4, 2025, during the Pittsburgh Marathon. (Samuel Long/Post-Gazette)
Wesley Kiptoo (left) and Dominic Ondoro battle to a photo finish, which Ondoro won, during the Men’s Half Marathon on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Justin Guido/Post-Gazette)
Elite runners line up to start the Pittsburgh Marathon Downtown on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
Michael Lamarca gets help with his wheels before competing in the Pittsburgh Marathon Hand Cycle/Wheelchair Division Downtown on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
Kyle Conway of Bloomfield, 38, cheers runners on with his wife Kathleen, 38, and his son Kayden, 3, on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield on May 4, 2025. (Samuel Long/Post-Gazette.)
Patch takes part in the Half Marathon with owner Sean Brennan on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Justin Guido/Post-Gazette)
Chris Galantis, of Brookline, watches for his wife, Mikhaila Layshock, while runners make their way across the David McCullough Bridge as the 2025 Pittsburgh Marathon gets underway. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Heather Kampf kisses Nathan Rylander, both of Minneapolis, at the finish line of the 2025 Pittsburgh Marathon, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Everlyn Kenboi celebrates after crossing the finish line and winning the Woman’s Marathon on Sunday May 4, 2025. (Justin Guido/Post-Gazette)
Water cups litter the ground as runners race past on Forbes Avenue during the Pittsburgh Marathon on May 4, 2025. (Samuel Long/Post-Gazette)
Mulgeta Birhanu Feyissa wins the Men’s Marathon on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Justin Guido/Post-Gazette)
JJ Mason, also known as the artist Just JJ, performs at the David McCullough Bridge as the 2025 Pittsburgh Marathon gets underway, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Runners exit downtown and enter the Strip District at the start of the marathon, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Joe Ratay and Caitlynn Verzino hold a sign from the window of a first-floor apartment along Bryant Street in Highland Park during the Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (King Jemison/Post-Gazette)
Marathon activity floods the intersection of Penn Ave. and Sixth downtown before the start of the marathon, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
A group representing Team Eli push kids in strollers to start the Pittsburgh Marathon Relay on Liberty Avenue Downtown on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
Runners take off at the Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
Runners head to the finish line of the Pittsburgh Half Marathon on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
Kimberly Vijtko of Beaver congratulates runners and hands them bananas after finishing the Pittsburgh Marathon Downtown on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
Spectators cheer on their favorite runners during the 2025 DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon finish line on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Justin Guido/Post-Gazette)
A runner starts the next leg of a relay on S. Atlantic Avenue in Bloomfield during the Pittsburgh Marathon on May 4, 2025. (Samuel Long/Post-Gazette)
Cindy Paganico greets runners with a smile and a medal at the finish line of the 2025 Pittsburgh Marathon, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Lacey Magulick looks happy to finish the Pittsburgh Half Marathon Downtown on Sunday, May 4, 2025.(Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
Medals await finishers at the finish line of the 2025 Pittsburgh Marathon, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
