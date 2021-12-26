Crew members of the Navy’s USS Somerset wait for the beginning of the luminaria ceremony to honor the passengers and crew members of Flight 93, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown. Forty candle lanterns were placed below the names of the victims on the Wall of Names at the memorial by family, guests, and National Park Service staff. The USS Somerset is named after Somerset County as a tribute to the passengers who died on Flight 93. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)