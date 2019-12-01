2019 in Post-Gazette visuals

Michelle Kenney, mother of Antwon Rose II, looks out the Allegheny County Courthouse window on the first day of the homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Mr. Rosfeld has been charged in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II, who was unarmed, as he fled a felony traffic stop. (Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette)
Post-Gazette photojournalists pick their photos and videos of the year for 2019
PG Visuals Staff
The power of photojournalism is in its ability to capture moments in time that resonate with lasting meaning. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette photojournalists take this to heart while working to show readers where they live, and how they work and play. Here are our 2019 Photos of the Year and videos by staff photographers who were an integral part of our 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning newsroom.
Steph Chambers
Sweat flies as USO's Michael Snowden receives a hand off from quarterback Messiah Wilkerson during practice on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Obama Academy's practice field. USO is University Prep, Sci-Tech and Obama Academy.
Andrew Maher, dressed as a hot dog, prays with his teammates before the WPIAL boys AA cross country championship Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Roadman Park in California, Pa.
Peter Diana
New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock checks Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby off the puck in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series against the Islanders, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the PPG Paints Arena Uptown.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph takes a hit from Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Heinz Field, Pittsburgh. Ruldolph was knocked out before he hit the ground.
Lake Fong
A baby’s toe pokes out from a pickle costume Monday, July 22, 2019 at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Oakland. Four new born babies were clad in pickle costumes to celebrate Picklesburgh. This year, the festival was held July 26 to 28 on Roberto Clemente Bridge and Ft. Duquesne Blvd.
Matt Freed
Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph goes after Browns defensive end Myles Garrett after Garret removed Rudolph's helmet and clubbed him in the head with it Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Pirates shortstop Erik Gonzalez and center fielder Starling Marte collide going for a ball hit by Giants left fielder Yangervis Solarte in the eighth inning Friday, April 19, 2019, at PNC Park.
Nate Guidry
Tony/Grammy winner and Pittsburgh native Billy Porter speaks with Post-Gazette reporter Sharon Eberson Thursday Dec. 27, 2018, at Crazy Mocha, One Gateway Center, Downtown in Pittsburgh.
WWII veteran Norman Rosfeld, 93, poses for a portrait in August at his home in Green Tree. Mr. Rosfeld was a radio operator aboard a B-29 heavy bomber. He was part of the final mission of WWII, on Aug. 14, 1945, a daylight raid of a naval arsenal outside Nagoya, Japan.
Steve Mellon
A woman protesting President Donald Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh is arrested at the intersection of Commonwealth and Liberty in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Pam Panchak
Lili, a six-year-old Maltese, gets a bath Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at Precious Paws Pet Salon in Bridgeville.
Andrew Rush
A Port Authority bus sticks out of a large sinkhole on 10th St. near Penn Ave. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
A solidarity vigil in support of Antwon Rose Sr. at Freedom Corner in the Hill District on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Former East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld was found not guilty in the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose II on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Michael M. Santiago
From left to right, Rasaun Brown, of Braddock, dances while sitting on the sunroof of his uncle's car as his aunt Candace Dixon, of the Hill District, photographs his shoes. His uncle David Hutchinson, of Beltzhoover, watches and his father Shaun Jackson, of Manchester, records before Rasaun leaves his home to attend the Woodland Hills Junior/Senior Prom, Friday, May 17, 2019, in North Huntingdon.
Bryan Pell Jr., of East Hills, looks out the window as protesters march down Forbes Avenue while he waits for a haircut, Saturday, March 23, 2019, Downtown. People in Pittsburgh are protesting the acquittal of former East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld in the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose II on June 19, 2018.
Darrell Sapp
Six-year-old Brighid Thompson runs to Crossing Guard Marlene Lamanna on North St. Clair Street, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in the Highland Park neighborhood of Pittsburgh. This is the first day for Brighid starting first grade at Pittsburgh Fulton K-5. Ms. Lamanna has been a crossing guard for 41 years.
A bald eagle carrying a load of branches over the Hazelwood Green construction site toward Hazelwood Avenue before landing, Monday, April 1, 2019.
Christian Snyder
Teddy Czypinski, 3, gets a mouthful of ice while watching an ice carving demonstration during Pittsburgh's annual Light up Night celebration in Downtown on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Eloise Simon, 13, front, performs with the Blessed and Chosen dance troup during an anti-violence interfaith service at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Duquesne on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
Stephanie Strasburg
Maryann Fisher, left, of Alexandria, blocks the photographerís camera as her husband, former pastor David Fisher, second from right, 64, leaves the Huntingdon County Courthouse after pleading no contest to a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child in failure to report sexual abuse on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Huntingdon, Pa. Echoes of abuse coverups ring throughout Plain churches across the country in a culture that has historically emphasized a separation from the outside world. With them are the wife of Daniel R. Hostetler, Katie Hostetler, second from left, and Fisherís adopted son, Charlie Fisher, far right.
Michelle Kenney, mother of Antwon Rose II, looks out the courthouse window on the first day of the homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Downtown. Rosfeld has been charged in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II, who was unarmed, as he fled a felony traffic stop.
Jessie Wardarski
From left, Patricia Hoston of Homestead, Lori Misitis of Bridgeville, Katharine Ference, of Sewickley, and Erica Davis, of Squirrel Hill, celebrate the first goal made in the second half by the United States' women's soccer team during a community watch party for the FIFA Womenís World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands, hosted by the City of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Schenley Plaza in Oakland. The US women's team won 2-0 over the Netherlands for their fourth FIFA World Cup championship.
Genise Stanford of Rankin, left, hugs her cousin Tiffany Roberson of Braddock, during the viewing of Rev. Sheldon “Sarge” Stoudemire, 57, Ms. Roberson’s father, Monday Aug. 5, 2019, at Covenant Church of Pittsburgh in Wilkinsburg. Rev. Stoudemire was a longtime anti-gun violence advocate who was shot and killed on the North Side Saturday, July 27th.
Alexandra Wimley
Tamar Nawy, of Israel, who is volunteering in Pittsburgh for a year through the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh's Shinshinim program, cries as she looks up at the Tree of Life Synagogue, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, on the one year commemoration of the attack that killed 11 congregants from the three congregations there: New Light, Dor Hadash and Tree of Life.
John Fetterman , of Braddock, then Braddock mayor and Lt. Gov.-elect, talks with Charles Prodanovich, of Trafford, who recognized Mr. Fetterman while he was on a walk with his family, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, on the Westmoreland Heritage Trail in Trafford. Mr. Fetterman gave Mr. Prodanovich, who had a bumper sticker on his truck in support of President Donald Trump, his cell phone number after they talked.
