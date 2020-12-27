2020 in Post-Gazette visuals

An organizer leans out of a decorated truck leading hundreds on a march on the 10th Street Bridge from the South Side to Downtown during a “Every Voice Heard, Every Vote Counted” event to call for an accurate count of votes in Pennsylvania and to celebrate Joe Biden winning the presidency, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)

Pittsburgh police firearms instructors Officer Jim Sippey, left, and Officer Ken Sowinksi, right, take guns surrendered by Dereck Hall, of Penn Hills, center, during the Church of the Holy Cross’s gun buyback day in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Homewood. Mr. Hall, who surrendered five long guns and one handgun, said he gave up hunting. “They were just sitting in the house. I don’t need them,” he said. All $5,000 offered for the program was claimed in 45 minutes and 148 weapons were surrendered by the end of the day. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)