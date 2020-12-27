2020 in Post-Gazette visuals

A pedestrian on an empty Wood Street at dusk, Tuesday evening, March 17, 2020, in Downtown. Many businesses, schools and government offices closed or informed employees to work from home over concerns about COVID-19. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
Post-Gazette photojournalists pick their photos and videos of the year for 2020
PG Visuals Staff
December 27, 2020
In a world of constant change, photojournalism gifts us the ability to linger in a moment. Our PG photojournalists worked hard to create a record of our collective humanity in a year when we were urged to stay apart. Here is a look at our region in 2020 through the lenses of our award-winning photo staff.
Peter Diana
The Steelers are announced to an empty stadium as they ready to play the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Heinz Field on the North Shore.
Beaver Falls’ Joshua Hough, right, celebrates after beating Sto-Rox for the WPIAL AA Championship, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Martorelli Stadium in West View. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Jeannette’s Emilio Huerta dumps a water bucket on head coach Roy Hall after beating Clairton for the WPIAL 1A Championship, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Martorelli Stadium in West View. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster lifts wide receiver James Washington in the air after Washington scored against the Browns, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Heinz Field on the North Shore. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool just misses pulling in a pass against the Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Penguins center Sidney Crosby takes part in his Little Penguins Learn to Play Hockey program, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. The program for children aims to engage families in the sport, and connects beginners with free gear and coaching. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
North Allegheny goalie Julianna Werner, right, celebrates after making a save against Butler on a goal kick during the AAAA WPIAL Soccer Championships, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Gateway High School in Monroeville. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Peters Township’s Breylen Carrington comforts Gateway’s Derrick Davis after beating the Gators during the WPIAL AAAAA football semifinals, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Gateway High School in Monroeville. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stiff arms Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Heinz Field on the North Shore. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Matt Freed
Wake Forest forward Isaiah Mucius dunks over Pitt guard Justin Champagnie, Saturday, Jan. 04, 2020, at Petersen Events Center in Oakland.
Cardinals right fielder Rangel Ravelo ends up in the seats while trying to chase down a foul ball hit by Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at PNC Park on the North Shore. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco warms up before his team’s first full practice at spring training, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
John Clacko, 17, cheers on his Uniontown classmates during the WPIAL girls class 2A championships, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in White Oak. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
The Pirates take on the Brewers on opening day amid a sea of empty seats PNC Park, Monday, July 27, 2020, on the North Shore. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Protesters stage a lay-in across Second Avenue by the Allegheny County Jail, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Uptown. An estimated 1,000 people had walked miles and for nearly four hours to protest police brutality, racism and social injustice in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died while in police custody. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Karen Suchy, center, of Baldwin Borough, is supported by her niece, Reese Temme, as she catches sight of her mother, Betty Milinski, for the first time in months, Friday, June 12, 2020, at Norbert Personal Care Home in Overbrook. The day’s socially-distant parade and picnic was a break from months of families only seeing loved ones at the facility with a barrier in between. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Pitt enters the field to take on Louisville at Heinz Field, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, on the North Shore. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Isabella DiPietro-Harvey, 17, of the North Side, jumps off Buttermilk Falls, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Beaver Falls. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Beaver Falls drum major Candice Jones, center, reacts as her father, Col. Loren Duwel, right, surprises her next to her mother, Mary Harris-Jones, during senior night before her team takes on New Brighton, Friday, Oct 2, 2020, at Geneva College in Beaver Falls. Jones, originally deployed to Afghanistan, contracted COVID-19 and has been recovering at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. He was able to leave the facility for a day to see his daughter, whom she hasn’t seen in months. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Nate Guidry
Bassist Ernest McCarty performs a few songs on his porch Monday, April 14, 2020, in Lawrence. Mr. McCarty reminisces about his times on tour as he stays confined to his home. He is one of many musicians adapting to life without the stage in the age of COVID-19.
Rabbi Yisroel Rosenfeld of Pittsburgh’s Lubavitch Center and Yeshiva schools poses for a portrait, Dec. 18. 2019, in the Lubavitch Center in Squirrel Hill. (Nate Guidry/Post-Gazette)
Imam Hamza Perez of the Light of the Age Mosque, poses for a portrait, Monday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the mosque in Central North Side. (Nate Guidry/Post-Gazette)
Paul Thompson plays his upright bass outside his home Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Greentree. Thompson, who teaches music at the Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts, (CAPA), said he is taking this time of self-quarantine to work on some of his music. “I’ve always wanted to record an album,” said Mr. Thompson. “I’m going to take this time to finally do it.” (Nate Guidry/Post-Gazette)
World War II veteran Guy Prestia, 98, poses for a portrait Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home in North Sewickley Township. Mr. Prestia, a sergeant who manned a Browning automatic rifle, saw heavy combat and his division suffered 63,000 casualties. At the end of the war, his division liberated Dachau, the first concentration camp established by the Nazi regime, on April 29, 1945. (Nate Guidry/Post-Gazette)
WWII veteran and former POW Rodney Chapman, 98, poses for a portrait at his home, Oct. 13, 2020, in Freeport. Mr. Chapman served in France in the U.S. Army’s 30th Infantry Division and spent seven months and 22 days as POW in a German prison camp. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. (Nate Guidry/Post-Gazette)
Drummer George Heid III performs in front of his home Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Aspinwall. Mr. Heid, who has lived and performed in China, said he was working six-nights a week before the coronavirus brought everything to halt. “I’m just taking this time to work on my music,” he said. (Nate Guidry/Post-Gazette)
Nekia Burton-Tucker, 27, of the Hill District, cleans an office building Downtown. According to the Service Employees International Union, Local 32BJ, approximately 1,500 office cleaners work in the city on the front lines of the sanitation effort amid the pandemic. (Nate Guidry/Post-Gazette)
The Rev. Suresh Chandra Joshi, priest at the Hindu Jain Temple in Monroeville. (Nate Guidry/Post-Gazette)
Vocalist Chantal Joseph poses for a portrait outside her home, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Shadyside. The venues that provided her with an income and place to express herself artistically shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nate Guidry/Post-Gazette)
Emily Matthews
O'Ryan the O'Mazing and other fellow entertainers make their way through a crowd at the Epilepsy Association of Western and Central PA's Mardi Gras Gala, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Westin Convention Center in Downtown.
Siblings Aubrey, left, 5, and Styles Davies, 3, get a socially distant photo taken with Santa during the Moon Lights Holiday Festival, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Moon Park in their neighborhood of Moon Township. (Emily Matthews/Post-Gazette)
Jordan Fischbach, left, Yael Silk, right, and Nathaniel Fischbach, 8, hold candles as they participate in a Havdalah service to honor the memory of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, outside Sixth Presbyterian Church in their neighborhood of Squirrel Hill. “It’s on all of us to pursue justice in her stead,” said Teddi Horvitz, president of the National Council of Jewish Women Pittsburgh, who opened the event with her remarks. (Emily Matthews/Post-Gazette)
Bartender Krista Laurent, of Whitehall, watches the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Cupka’s Cafe II in the South Side. The near chaotic debate deteriorated quickly as Trump interrupted and the two men frequently talked over each other. (Emily Matthews/Post-Gazette)
Police on horseback sit between participants of the “4th of July Trump Boat Parade & Salute To First Responders” and event counter-protesters, Saturday, July 4, 2020, on the North Shore. The flotilla of President Trump supporters held a parade down the Monongahela River despite Allegheny County’s prohibition against gatherings of more than 25 people, announced in an attempt to control surging COVID-19 cases. (Emily Matthews/Post-Gazette)
A police vehicle burns outside of PPG Paints Arena during a protest against police brutality, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Downtown. The protest began with about 1,000 people marching to honor George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis five days prior. (Emily Matthews/Post-Gazette)
Police stand guard outside Mayor Bill Peduto’s residence as protestors chant for him to address racial inequality in the wake of charges filed against four Black Lives Matter protest leaders, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Point Breeze. “Last time I sat on my porch & welcomed protestors with dialogue. They chose to end it,” Mr. Peduto wrote on Twitter later in the night. “Together, we work with our Black Community to reimagine policing in our city. Pittsburgh remains open to any & all ideas to work together to create a better city.” (Emily Matthews/Post-Gazette)
Ella Rawlings, of Wilkinsburg, a counselor at Covenant Church of Pittsburgh, sits in her car while she prays with other congregants during their drive-thru prayer and communion, Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the church’s parking lot in Wilkinsburg. Drivers could drive up to receive a communion bundle and prayers from members of the church. (Emily Matthews/Post-Gazette)
The Steelers’ Terrell Edmunds, center, and Ross Marshall, right, of Windgap, paint part of a mural featuring the late civil rights leader and statesman John Lewis, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Uptown. The mural was organized by Moving the Lives of Kids Community Mural Project and Pittsburgh Solidarity for Change after Rep. Lewis’ July passing at 80 years old. (Emily Matthews/Post-Gazette)
A recorded welcome address by Donovan Baxter, the Gateway senior class president, plays on screen during Gateway High School’s graduation ceremony, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the Macy’s parking lot at the Monroeville Mall. (Emily Matthews/Post-Gazette)
Steve Mellon
People march on Fifth Avenue in the driving rain as they protest the police killing of George Floyd, Thursday, June 4, 2020, through Downtown.
Jack Krebs, 15, joined friends, including Nolan Smith, 14, right, in a game of chilly and wet basketball, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Mt. Lebanon. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
“It’s in God’s hands now,” says Darryl Leeper, who brought music to a vacant Market Square, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Downtown. Many businesses, schools and government offices closed or informed employees to work from home over concerns about COVID-19. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
Anna Franksain, left, and Emily Bishop, both 18-year-old seniors at Mars Area High School, leap into a pool of water at the 2020 Pittsburgh Polar Plunge & Festival, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Heinz Field on the North Shore. About 500 students and teachers from several local schools took part in the event to benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
A snow squall passes through Spring Hill behind St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery,Thursday afternoon, Feb. 27, 2020. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
Dontesha Rouse, center, awaits a balloon release after a funeral for her brother, Christian Moore-Rouse, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Mulberry Community Church in Wilkinsburg. Police found Mr. Moore-Rouse’s remains in a wooded area near Settlers Ridge Road in Fox Chapel. At left is Khadiyjah Cook, fiancée of Michael Rouse, brother of Christian, and Ms. Cook’s sister Sojourner Cook. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
A creepy Halloween display caught the attention of trick-or-treaters at Brian Sable’s house, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Coraopolis. Coraopolis was one of only two towns in Western Pennsylvania to conduct trick-or-treating on Thursday night. The other was Beaver. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
Wilkinsburg police Chief Ophelia “Cookie” Coleman, left, and detective Doug Yuhouse remove men who tried to unveil a banner protesting the police shooting death of Ramir Talley during public safety forum, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Wilkinsburg. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
A pedestrian on an empty Wood Street at dusk, Tuesday evening, March 17, 2020, in Downtown. Many businesses, schools and government offices closed or informed employees to work from home over concerns about COVID-19. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
Rabbi Seth Adelson of Congregation Beth Shalom blows a shofar from the roof of the synagogue’s early learning center, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Squirrel Hill South. The horn is typically blown during weekday morning prayer in the month leading up to Rosh Hashanah, but since services moved online due to the pandemic, Rabbi Adelson’s effort provided an opportunity for those wanting to hear the shofar in person. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
Pam Panchak
The cheetah cubs warily surround their one-year birthday treat in their outdoor area at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Highland Park.
James Stiffey, 40, from Hopewell, leads his twin brother Timothy, right, from Cecil, to the finish line in the Cupid’s Undie Run, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, on the North Shore. The charity run, billed as “the largest pantless party and mileish run for charity,” is run to raise awareness of neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder and fundraises for NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Over 600 runners participated raising close to $120,000 for the charity. (Pam Panchak/Post-Gazette)
Sean Maerkle with the Bethel Park hockey team prepares to give Alec Graham from Washington Elementary a spin during the annual Bethel Park High School Hockey Team Skate with the District’s Life Skill students at the Spencer YMCA, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Bethel Park. (Pam Panchak/Post-Gazette)
Skiers make their way down the slope at Seven Springs Mountain Resort slopes, Friday, Feb. 21 2020, in Champion. (Pam Panchak/Post-Gazette)
Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny), who is serving his tenth term as state representative of the 28th Legislative District and third term as Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, waves to members of the press after announcing that he is not running for reelection during a press conference at his office, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in McCandless. (Pam Panchak/Post-Gazette)
Marlowe Cramer, 7, from Allison Park, climbs around a tree in Frick Park, Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020, in Regent Square. She was in the park with her family while waiting for friends. (Pam Panchak/Post-Gazette)
Dan Gilman, Chief of Staff for Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, talks with Ohm, right, from Squirrel Hill, while he sits in front of the Mayor’s home, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Point Breeze. Ohm said he was waiting for the Mayor to come home to talk with him. (Pam Panchak/Post-Gazette)
Volunteers paint fence posts at the Stoneybrook Foundation Therapeutic Riding Center as part of the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s first-ever regional Week of Caring, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Acme. The volunteer event was one of 75 activities– including virtual projects– throughout Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, Fayette and Armstrong counties organized to help neighbors in need and assist nonprofit agencies. (Pam Panchak/Post-Gazette)
Pastor Frank Tillman Junior pauses by the collapsed Christian Fellowship Center and the Church of God in Christ, Friday, Jun 12, 2020, in Woods Run. The church did not have enough income to replace the entire roof on the building, which had been upright since 1861 and an “acting force” in the Underground Railroad, according to Mr. Tillman. (Pam Panchak/Post-Gazette)
A worker from Abate & Irwin reaches for the ceremonial “topping off” beam during the celebration of the steel erection of Oxford Development Company’s building 75 Hopper Place at 3 Crossings, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in the Strip District. (Pam Panchak/Post-Gazette)
Andrew Rush
Crows fly above Schenley Park with the PPG building in the background, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Oakland.
Downtown Pittsburgh is surrounded by fog as the sun rises, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
An election observer keeps her eye on the Allegheny County Return Board’s counting of remaining absentee and mail-in ballots on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, on the North Side. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
A supporter of President Donald Trump arrives at a polling location at Cornerstone Ministries on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Export. Vice President Mike Pence visited the church in September. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Destiny Gee, 15, left, sprays her sister, Faith Bennett, 9, to cool off outside their house, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in McKeesport. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Allies for Black Lives protestors march through Shadyside supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, Friday, June 5, 2020. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Fred Szoch, 69, walks out of St. Margaret’s Hospital after reuniting with his dog Brook after 75 days of battling COVID-19, including 21 on a respirator, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Aspinwall. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Students attend Professor Peggy Van Meter’s education class in the 16,000-seat Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in State College. Her 100-person introductory class is one of a small handful that rotate in and out of the cavernous event center, repurposed this semester for socially distanced instruction.(Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Jacob Albertson, right, and his sister Bernadette Brenkus visit their mother Debra Albertson, a resident of Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, in a pavilion outside the nursing home, Monday, May 18, 2020, in Brighton Twp. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
A line of cars stretches down S. Linden St. as people wait for hours to pick up food from the Greater Community Food Bank, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Duquesne. The food bank estimated they gave boxes of food to some 1,700 people that day as need increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Alexandra Wimley
Jakob Eckenrode, 9, of Latrobe, cheers atop the shoulders of his stepfather Chris Sheetz as Air Force One lands for President Donald Trump's campaign rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Latrobe.
Kristie Park of Baden, left, comforts her friend Jodi Gill, whose father Glenn Gill contracted COVID-19 while a resident at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Beaver. The two were at a press conference about a lawsuit filed against the nursing home, which was host to one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the country. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Elle Anderson, 8, of Mt. Lebanon, who will be in 2nd grade this year, holds a sign as other protesters move around her, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Mt. Lebanon. The protestors called for the Mt. Lebanon school board to reopen schools allowing parents to chose between in-person classes and remote learning. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Andrea Heinle, of Leechburg, listens to a speaker on the eve of Election Day during a drive-in campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, on the North Shore. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
An organizer leans out of a decorated truck leading hundreds on a march on the 10th Street Bridge from the South Side to Downtown during a “Every Voice Heard, Every Vote Counted” event to call for an accurate count of votes in Pennsylvania and to celebrate Joe Biden winning the presidency, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh police firearms instructors Officer Jim Sippey, left, and Officer Ken Sowinksi, right, take guns surrendered by Dereck Hall, of Penn Hills, center, during the Church of the Holy Cross’s gun buyback day in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Homewood. Mr. Hall, who surrendered five long guns and one handgun, said he gave up hunting. “They were just sitting in the house. I don’t need them,” he said. All $5,000 offered for the program was claimed in 45 minutes and 148 weapons were surrendered by the end of the day. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Ryan Painter, left, a recent graduate, Sky Miller, a rising senior, and Mr. Painter’s dog Root Beer pose for a photo in front of a backdrop during a backyard “prom” for West Allegheny High School students, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in McDonald. After the school’s official prom was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family of senior Alex Morrison decided to host a prom on their nearly one acre of property. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Trees are reflected in an ambulance window as first responder Brandon Smitley, 19, of Monessen, talks to dispatch on his radio while trying to find the correct address for a welfare check, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Uniontown. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Maria Capor, 5, of Canonsburg, right, offers her mother Katie, not pictured, a bite of a fresh-picked apple, while her siblings Patrick, 3, and Josie, 7, help their father David pick more apples from the orchard at Simmons Farm, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in McMurray. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Mollie, 100, waves to her daughter Janice, who did not want either of them to be identified by last name, while they visited through a plexiglass barrier on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Jewish Association on Aging in Squirrel Hill. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Steph Chambers
Serra Catholic's Daiquan Chatfield lifts a weight during practice, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Serra Catholic High School in McKeesport. The start of the high school football season seemed uncertain for teams across WPIAL, starting late and ending early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Evening sunlight is cast on masked Thomas Jefferson football players as they gather for a break down after practice, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the school’s stadium in Jefferson Hills. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
Bactronix service technician Ken Delisio is reflected in a mirror as he sprays disinfectant at ESSpa Kozmetika Organic Day Spa and Skincare Salon, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Aspinwall. The spa and salon business had been making moves to re-open May 15th, which was originally set as a possible reopening day for Allegheny County. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
Toni Lay cries during the memorial service for her sister, Kim McCoy-Warford, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Triedstone Baptist Church in Aliquippa. McCoy-Warford one of the residents who died of COVID-19 at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County, which is under a federal investigation. The nursing home experienced one of the largest outbreaks of the virus in the country. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
Maria Caruso, founder and artistic director of Bodiography Contemporary Ballet and director of the dance program at La Roche University, leads a studio class through Zoom, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in her neighborhood in Pine. Colleges and universities in the region are adapting their classes for dance majors for a virtual format in response to COVID-19. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
Debbie Johnson, left, and her daughter Alex Johnson, both of Monroeville, wave and kiss toward the window of their friend Gwendolyn Huddle, 86, (not pictured) during a May Day parade, Friday, May 1, 2020, at Independence Court of Monroeville. Many of the residents had not seen their loved ones in months. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
Duquesne University students Katie Drennen and Jonny Geisler are reflected in the glass panes of PPG Place as they ice skate at MassMutual Pittsburgh Ice Rink, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Downtown. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
Cousins Jazmier Moss, left, 13, of Allentown, and Chalise Ramey, 10, of Mt. Washington, shoot hoops together, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Warrington Recreation Center in Beltzhoover. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden arrive in Pittsburgh on their day-long campaign rail trip through Pennsylvania and Ohio, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, as seen from the 28th Street Bridge in Polish Hill. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
A cyclist rides past a cherry blossom tree along Penn Avenue, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the Strip District. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
Michael M. Santiago
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (C.B.P.) officer, left, looks at three brothers who were sent unaccompanied across the border into U.S. custody, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Matamoros, Mexico. A number of parents in the refugee camp have sent their children into C.B.P. custody because they believe that is safer for their children than staying inside the dangerous camp.
Children play in the migrant camp that sprouted on the southern side of the U.S.-Mexico border, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Matamoros, Mexico. Life in the makeshift camp presents security and health risks for children, with kidnapping, trafficking, and disease an ever-present concern. (Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette)
Natasha, left, 23, an asylum seeker from Honduras, embraces Sandra Villarroel, right, of Greenfield, as her Worth Manifesto team takes supplies to migrants awaiting the outcomes of their U.S. asylum cases, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Matamoros, Mexico. Sandra and Natasha connected and formed a friendship online when Natasha arrived at the U.S. border in September 2019. (Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette)
Healthcare workers from UPMC Mercy hospital watch as the Pennsylvania Air National Guard performs a flyover to salute Pennsylvania’s frontline COVID-19 responders, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Uptown. The 171st Air Refueling Wing and 193rd Special Operations Wing had a KC-135 Stratotanker and an EC-130J Super J aircraft flyover across the Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Harrisburg areas as a nationwide salute to all those supporting pandemic response efforts. (Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette)
Nora Peters, left, of Millvale, a volunteer with the Northern Area Boys and Girls Club, gives out lunches to sisters Amber, 10, center, and Justice Long, 6, second from right, along with Sylas Schivins, 9, all of Shaler, Tuesday, March, 17, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish in Millvale. The Shaler Area school district will provide free grab-and-go breakfast to any Shaler Area student age 18 and younger each weekday due to the closing of the schools because of COVID-19. (Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette)
Police officers confront protesters during a march demanding justice for the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Downtown. (Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette)
People listen to speakers as they gather near the site where Antwon Rose II was killed on the two-year anniversary of his death, Friday, June 19, 2020, on Linden Avenue in East Pittsburgh. The day also marked Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S. (Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette)
Wahkeem Roman, of Highlands, left, talks to Luke Cochran, right, as he is overcome with emotion during the Belle Vernon at Highlands WPIAL Class 4A Boys High School Basketball Championship, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Petersen Events Center in Oakland. (Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette)
The Mohawk girls high school basketball team celebrates after they defeat Beaver 44-26 to win their first WPIAL Class 3A championship, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Petersen Events Center in Oakland. (Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette)
Emily Entwistle, medical assistant for Allegheny Health Network, left, prepares swatches as Nickole Nesby, mayor of Duquesne, right, reacts after experiencing a COVID-19 test at a Allegheny Health Network (AHN) mobile clinic, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Duquesne. AHN’s mobile COVID-19 testing unit is part of an initiative to bring testing to underserved communities. The mobile test site has previously been set up in Homewood and the Hill District. (Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette)
Darrell Sapp
The crescent moon rises over the spires atop of PPG Place in the early morning, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Downtown.
A sign of hope from the Row House Cinema along Butler Street, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Lawrenceville. As Allegheny County encouraged the closing of any non-essential businesses, the theater closed “for the foreseeable future.” The theater’s sister store next door, Bierport, offered Curb Side Service of popcorn, beer and candy to go. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)
A Demoiselle Crane in its outdoor enclosure at the National Aviary, Monday, May 18, 2020, on the North Side. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)
Bethel Park community members listen to Bethel Park Detective Joelle Dixon during a discussion between police and residents, Friday, Jan. 03, 2020, in Bethel Park. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)
Jessica Shelton, mother and aunt of the victims of the Wilkinsburg shooting in March 2016, reacts toward the media after a jury found Cheron Shelton not guilty of all charges in the slaying, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Downtown. In addition to three of her children, Ms. Shelton’s unborn grandchild was killed in the shooting, along with her niece. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)
Words like “genocide” and “murder” are seen on the vandalized statue base of Christopher Columbus, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Schenley Park in Oakland. In October later in the year, Mayor Bill Peduto officially recommended the statue be removed after Pittsburgh’s Art Commission unanimously recommended that the statue be taken out of the park. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)
A worker tries to remove painted lettering on the exterior of the Union Trust Building, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Downtown. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)
Lit rooms form the shape of a heart at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh in honor of first responders and essential workers, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in this view from Grandview Avenue in Mount Washington. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)
Karen Braden, left, of Emsworth, gives an emotional “air hug” to Megs Yunn, founder of Beverly’s Birthdays, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in East Liberty. Braden’s premature son Samuel needs a special formula that Yunn was able to find when the COVID-19 pandemic made procuring the formula difficult for Braden, who only had a few days left of it. Beverly’s Birthdays gave out infant kits to mothers in need, part of their (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)
Jaime Confer looks through her mother’s Bible after finding it in a box in the remains of her charred home early morning, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Vandergrift. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)
