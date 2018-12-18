Crab meat? Not from a can?

If it weren’t for Alaskan fisherman Lowell Wakefield, Wholey’s seafood market in the Strip District would not be able to sell 3 pounds of king crab legs for $105.

In fact, if you had come across one of the knobby appendages on your plate at all in the 1940s, you’d probably scream as if you were being served a spider.

That’s because prior to World War II, most crab meat was canned, leading to low quality and low demand for the crustacean, Ms. Alvarez said. She co-wrote a paper on the creation of the king crab industry for the Journal of Business Venturing in 2014.

“They were the equivalent of eating crickets today,” said Ms. Alvarez, who holds a Ph.D. in business administration, focusing on entrepreneurship and strategic management, from the University of Colorado.

At the time, there were no good meat-stripping techniques to effectively harvest and preserve crab meat. The canned product was often oily and filled with tendons. People did not enjoy crab meat, “so the assumption was that there was no demand for crab meat,” Ms. Alvarez said.

That assumption about demand falls into line with a category of decision making for entrepreneurs: There are things you don’t know that you don’t know. And that’s different from risky decisions, which are calculable.

“Innovation and certainly entrepreneurship — things like Uber and Facebook and Apple — can’t be quantified. Therein lies the issue,” Ms. Alvarez said. “Most business schools teach us to make decisions under conditions of risk.”

Businesses can quantify the size of their market, determine how many widgets they need to produce and come up with a sale price, for example, and that’s measurable risk.

The stock market exhibits risk and uncertainty, Ms. Alvarez said. You can quantify risk of your investments by looking at past market behavior and financials, but you still cannot predict — and therefore, are uncertain — if the market will behave the same way tomorrow.







What the fishermen didn’t know that they didn’t know was that people actually could enjoy those spindly king crab legs — just not in the form they were being sold.

Mr. Wakefield and his ship captain went up and down the Eastern seaboard with king crab in their car, demonstrating how to cook it properly. He reached out to women’s magazines to get recipes published that required fresh crab.

Selling the crab meat fresh, it turned out, created an entirely new market out of a product that was presumed to be undesirable. And that’s the magic of businesspeople like Howard Schultz, who started Starbucks when coffee consumption was declining in the U.S., Ms. Alvarez said.

“The difference between leading edge and bleeding edge is the entrepreneur.”