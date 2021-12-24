The man behind Santa

The baritone laugh booms out of the scratchy recording. “Hello, everybody! From station S-A-N-T-A, this is Santa Claus himself greeting you this way.”

Downtown shoppers nationwide, but especially in Pittsburgh, heard Santa’s voice rumbling from department store Christmas display windows in the 1940s. Local performer and producer George Heid provided that voice and loved the work, performing as Santa in many charity benefits and a Wilkinsburg parade.

Heid — with his widow’s peak, small moustache and dazzling white smile — even appeared on Paul Shannon’s “Adventure Time” children’s TV show, which ran locally from 1958 to 1979 on WTAE. Heid, dressed as Santa and standing in a set made to look like a child’s idea of the North Pole, read children’s letters to Santa and acted the part.

When the Post-Gazette recently published a story about the city’s history of Downtown department stores, the online version of the report included recordings Heid had made for the holiday window displays of some of those long-gone stores — places like Kaufmann’s, Horne’s and Frank & Seder. James “Jim” Heid, 62, now of Albion, Calif., posted a comment on the story about his father’s rich Pittsburgh career.

As Christmas rapidly approaches, it seemed a good moment to explore the story of the man behind the voice that generations of shoppers likely heard as they were fighting holiday crowds in the busy streets of the Steel City in the 1940s and ‘50s.

Heid was program manager of local radio stations first at KQV-AM and then KDKA over six years.

He would later devote himself to his recording studio and broadcast school, producing many recordings of jazz musicians, including Billy Strayhorn and Mary Lou Williams. One of jazz pianist Erroll Garner’s earliest recordings, from 1937, was made at Heid Studios, according to National Public Radio.

Heid loved jazz and working with the musicians who made it, ignoring those who might have felt a white man advocating for Black artists was inappropriate, according to another of his sons, George E. Heid, 74, of Aspinwall.

Even in Pittsburgh, unofficial racial segregation held sway in the 1930s, ‘40s, ‘50s and beyond. “A Black woman couldn’t try on a fur coat at Kaufmann’s made by a Black furrier in the Hill,” the younger Heid said. His father felt differently. “That’s the way he was.”

Rocky start