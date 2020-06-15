The virus in the nursing home

After a nursing aide tested positive for COVID-19 on May 19, Presbyterian SeniorCare moved quickly to test all staff and residents at its Elmwood Gardens facilities in Erie for the highly contagious respiratory disease.

The Memorial Day weekend was fast approaching, and leadership, worried about the testing capacity in rural Erie County, chose a Monroeville lab to do the work, PSC Executive Vice President Susan Dachille said.

By then, supply shortages had forced labs across the country to limit the number of COVID-19 test kits as demand for testing spiked and turnaround times for results slowed.

It’s a bald-faced lie. I can’t get testing equipment. James Cox, Paramount Health Resources chairman and CEO

To get the testing done, nonprofit PSC put together a relay that took four days and eight employees shuttling 200 test swabs between the Monroeville lab and the Erie facilities, a two-hour drive away. Presbyterian SeniorCare employees — and sometimes even their family members who were recruited to help — handed off swabs at an Eat’n Park restaurant off I-79 in Grove City.

The gymnastics exposed a weak link — testing — in containing the spread of coronavirus through a group of people who live and work in long-term care facilities and account for 70% of COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania. Now, the state Department of Health has ordered every resident and staff at group living facilities to get tested before July 24.

There are 77,000 people living in Pennsylvania’s nursing homes, so administrators are scrambling to meet the deadline.

As of June 8, just 75 of the 700 nursing homes in Pennsylvania had met the health department’s new directive. Facility administrators say testing capacity is sorely lacking, but state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine felt the timing was right.

“We are very confident of doing this testing now,” she said at a June 8 media briefing, adding that the department will provide test kits to nursing homes, if needed. “We will ensure that it happens by July 24.”

Some Western Pennsylvania’s long-term providers were less sure of that.

“It’s a bald-faced lie,” Paramount Health Resources Chairman and CEO James Cox said. “I can’t get testing equipment. What they’re saying is just do it and you all just figure it the hell out. Everybody is just covering their butts.”

Canonsburg-based Paramount operates long-term care facilities in six states including Pennsylvania.

'Not a clear road map'