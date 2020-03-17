Railroad Street, looking west toward 26th Street

April 4, 1940

When the Pittsburgh Valve Foundry and Construction Co. centralized its operations at this Railroad Street facility in 1901, the firm employed 600 workers and had just sent a crew to Monterey, Mexico, to assemble the pipe fittings for a steel mill under construction there. The company was still humming in 1920 when it celebrated the opening of a new pipe-fitting shop with a “house warming” event. Hundreds of employees and their families flocked to the plant to enjoy music, dancing, children’s games and “moving pictures.”

The good times wouldn’t last.

Disaster struck on a cold, windy night, Jan. 8, 1944, when fire swept through the property, which had by then been seized for nonpayment of taxes. Several buildings collapsed, but little else was lost -- a few trucks and old tires, some scrap metal and rags. Today a modern steel and glass office building rises on the site. It’s part of Oxford Development’s 3 Crossings project. Among its tenants are Argo AI, a self-driving car startup with a $1 billion partnership with Ford. (Archives & Special Collections, University of Pittsburgh Library System)